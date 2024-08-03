Joe Biden mobilized America's allies to free the prisoners. Donald Trump would never succeed.





This is an excerpt adapted from the August 1 episode of “Alex Wagner Tonight.”

Basketball star Brittney Griner helped the U.S. women's basketball team to victory over Belgium at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Thursday.

The reason the victory was possible, the reason Griner was able to represent the United States at these Olympics, was because of a diplomatic feat by President Joe Biden.

In February 2022, Griner was arrested in Russia on trumped-up charges related to cannabis products found in her luggage. In August, she was sentenced to nine years in a Russian penal colony.

But just months later, in December of that year, Biden announced that he had negotiated a historic prisoner exchange that would ensure Griner's safe release.

This is why Brittney Griner was able to play for Team USA at the Paris Olympics.

But Griner was not the only American prisoner held in Russia, and the Biden White House has sought to use the momentum from her release to pursue negotiations over other hostages.

There was Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine who was arrested on charges of spying in Russia in 2018, charges both the United States and Whelan have denied.

And Vladimir Kara-Murza, a U.S. green card holder and longtime advocate for press freedom in Russia. His arrest appears to have been an attempt by Vladimir Putin to silence one of his biggest critics.

Putin continued to take even more prisoners. People like Evan Gershkovich, an American journalist working for the Wall Street Journal, who was also arrested on trumped-up espionage charges. And Alsu Kurmasheva, another American journalist arrested in August 2023 for failing to register as a foreign agent.

For years, families, friends and employers of these American prisoners have campaigned for their release.

They were all being held as prisoners by the Russian government until Thursday.

On Thursday, in another round of historic negotiations, Biden secured the release of those four prisoners in remarkably high-stakes multilateral negotiations.

In total, 24 people were released: 16 held by Russia and 8 by the United States and our European allies. This is the largest prisoner exchange with Russia since the Cold War. This fact is extraordinary in itself, but the details of how this deal was put together are really interesting.

In particular, Wall Street Journal journalists have lobbied relentlessly and publicly for their colleague's return. Gershkovich's fate even became a presidential election issue, with former President Donald Trump saying that Gershkovich would only be free once he was elected president:

“Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia, will do it for me,” Trump said, “and I don't think he'll do it for anybody else.

Trump believed he was the only one who could secure Gershkovich’s release. But many people thought otherwise, including Gershkovich’s mother. According to the Wall Street Journal, in April she rushed to President Biden at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner and grabbed his hands before imploring him, “You’re the only one who can bring my son home.”

She was right. Not only did Biden secure the release of Gershkovich and the other hostages, he did so using a careful and skillful strategy that Trump and probably many other politicians could never have implemented.

To begin with, Putin’s price for the release of these hostages, the key element of the negotiation, was Vadim Krasikov. In 2019, Krasikov was arrested for assassinating a Chechen dissident in Berlin on behalf of Russian intelligence services.

Krasikov was a Kremlin-linked assassin serving a life sentence in Germany. He is so close to Putin that Western intelligence services have even speculated that he may have been the Russian president's personal bodyguard.

To secure the release of these prisoners, Biden needed to get Germany to agree to release a high-ranking criminal held by Russia. But that’s not what the German government was willing to do.

But Biden has made strengthening U.S. ties with NATO allies like Germany a cornerstone of his foreign policy, a sharp reversal from the Trump-era policy of alienating Western democracies in favor of autocrats and dictators.

And so when the time came for Germany to play its part and release this Russian assassin, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reportedly told President Biden, “For you, I will do this.”

President Biden began working to secure the support of our allies in the summer of 2023. By early 2024, a deal seemed on the horizon. But it all nearly fell apart.

One of the prisoners the US and Europe had hoped to see released as part of the deal was Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. But just a week after Biden secured Germany’s support, Navalny mysteriously died in a Russian prison, sparking global outrage.

Biden then dispatched Vice President Kamala Harris to ensure the deal with Germany and other allies would hold. According to NBC News, during a February meeting between Harris and Scholz, the two discussed the prisoner swap the United States was working on. According to the official, Harris brought up a point Biden had recently discussed with the chancellor, namely that Germany’s release of Vadim Krasikov was a key part of securing a prisoner swap with Russia.

A White House official said, “She moved things forward in a meaningful way in that meeting.” The official also said Harris' meeting in Munich with Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob was arranged specifically to try to help Slovenia join the multi-country prisoner swap.

Those meetings continued for months. Then, on July 17, the Biden administration learned that the deal had finally been reached.

This date is important: it is the day Biden was diagnosed positive for Covid.

Four days later, on Sunday, July 21, at 12:45 p.m., Biden was on the phone with the Slovenian prime minister, hammering out the final details of the deal.

Thursday's delicate diplomatic act was only possible because Joe Biden is president.

The date is also significant: just an hour later, Biden issued a statement announcing his withdrawal from the presidential race.

Imagine, for a second, the kind of focus and courage it takes to work on these kinds of high-stakes negotiations at the very moment you are making the most difficult decision of your political career…and you are also recovering from Covid.

Imagine for a moment what would have happened if Donald Trump had been in this situation. A man who made a career in politics by smearing America’s geopolitical alliances and who was criminally prosecuted for his efforts to stay in power.

