Simone Biles appears to take aim at Trump after Paris Olympics win





Amid her celebrations after winning gold in the individual gymnastics final at the Paris 2024 Olympics, Simone Biles apparently took a dig at Donald Trump.

The superstar athlete, whose latest victory is the sixth Olympic gold medal of his career, reflected on his achievements in a message posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Friday.

“I love my job as a black girl,” Biles wrote, in response to a comment from singer-songwriter Ricky Davila, who originally said, “Simone Biles being the GOAT, winning gold medals and dominating gymnastics is her job as a black girl.”

The star gymnasts' comment appears to be a reference to Trump's recent statements that immigrants in the United States are “taking jobs from black people.” He made similar comments during the June 27 presidential debate and again at the National Association of Black Journalists convention in Chicago earlier this week.

“I will tell you that millions and millions of people coming from the border are finding themselves working in jobs that were reserved for black people,” the former president said at the Chicago convention.

Asked to explain his baseless remarks, Trump added: “A job for black people is anybody who has a job. That’s what it’s about. Anybody who has a job…they’re taking jobs away from black people. They’re coming, they’re coming, they’re invading.”

At the same convention, Trump also came under fire for questioning Vice President Kamala Harris’ identity as a black woman. “She’s always been of Indian descent, and she was just promoting her Indian heritage,” he told the room full of black journalists. “I didn’t know she was black until a few years ago when she became black, and now she wants to be known as black. So I don’t know, is she Indian or is she black?”

“I respect either one, but she obviously doesn’t, because she was an Indian all her life, and then all of a sudden she changed her attitude and became a black person,” Trump added of Harris, who is of Jamaican and Indian descent. “I think somebody should look into that as well.”

Harris' campaign quickly responded to the Republican presidential nominee's comments, calling his hostility “just a taste of the chaos and division” that Trump's campaign seeks for a second term in the White House.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/general-news/simone-biles-black-job-comment-donald-trump-paris-olympics-1235965596/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos