Nine-year-old photo of PM Modi shaking hands with Elon Musk's children goes viral, Tesla boss reacts





American billionaire Elon Musk is not the only one who has caused a stir on the Internet. His two children also made headlines when they were nine years old, when they were with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. And Elon Musk himself reacted to this photo. It all started when popular X user DogeDesigner shared a picture showing Prime Minister Modi with the two kids. A smiling Elon can also be seen in the frame. The Indian Prime Minister also shook hands with the two kids. “Damian and Kai,” Musk wrote in response to the post, referring to the children’s names. It is worth noting that the Tesla boss has 11 children in total and has expressed his support for large families in the past. Damian and Kaiquot are the children of Justine Musk, Elon Musk's first wife, a Canadian author. The couple had twins in 2004, Vivian and Griffin. Two years later, Damian and Kaiquot were born, as well as a third named Saxon. Musk has three children with his second wife Grimes and three with Shivon Zilis. In July 2022, Musk wrote on X: “Cheers to big families” and expressed his desire to have as many children as possible and also become a good father. “The collapse of the birth rate is by far the greatest danger facing civilization,” Elon Musk warned. Elon Musk's response to the nine-year-old photo was liked by over 3,000 users on X. Social media was stunned by the cute photo, with biologist Nina exclaiming: “How old are the boys? They are very nice and polite!” A second user praised the fact that both children had a book in their hands. I love that they both have a book… Parenting 101, the user said. What an incredible education Elon shared/shares with his children when possible: I'm sure both of these boys are exceptional young adults today: And they will continue to learn from their dear old dad! ” wrote a third user. (With contributions from agencies)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/trending/nine-year-old-photo-of-pm-modi-shaking-hands-with-elon-musks-kids-goes-viral-tesla-boss-reacts-746866

