Former President Donald Trump says he has agreed to participate in a Fox News debate on September 4





Former President Donald Trump said he has accepted an offer from Fox News to debate Vice President Kamala Harris on September 4, according to a story published on Truth Social Friday night.

“I have agreed with Fox News to debate Kamala Harris on Wednesday, September 4th,” he wrote on Truth Social. In his post, Trump claimed that the ABC News debate, scheduled for September 10, had been “discontinued as Biden will no longer be participating.”

However, the invitation to the ABC News debate — which Trump and Biden accepted in May — remains open, and Harris said last week that she would attend.

“Donald Trump is scared and trying to back out of the debate he has already agreed to, and is running straight to Fox News to save it. He needs to stop playing games and show up for the debate he has already committed to on September 10,” Harris campaign communications director Michael Tyler said in a statement. “The Vice President will be there in some capacity to take advantage of the opportunity to speak to a national audience in prime time. We are happy to discuss other debates after the one both campaigns have already agreed to. Mr. Anytime, Anywhere, Anyplace should have no problem with that, unless he is too afraid to show up on September 10.”

Harris' campaign has not agreed to the Fox debate and no further details have been released.

Trump said he was ready to face President Joe Biden and agreed to the debate on ABC News.

However, after Biden dropped out of the race last month and Harris became the presumptive Democratic nominee, Trump has been noncommittal on whether he would debate Harris.

“I want to get into a debate. But I can also say this. Everybody knows who I am. And now people know who she is,” Trump said in an interview on Fox News Monday.

Trump has already avoided debates and did not participate in any of the 2024 Republican presidential primary debates.

Meanwhile, Trump and Harris have launched an ad war targeting each other in key battleground states, with Harris launching a $50 million ad campaign over three weeks ahead of the Democratic National Convention while Trump has booked $12 million in airtime in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Arizona, Nevada and Wisconsin, according to AdImpact.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://6abc.com/post/trump-says-he-agrees-fox-news-debate-kamala-harris-pennsylvania-sept-4/15139830/

