Trump forgoes upcoming ABC debate, agrees to Fox News debate instead





Former President Donald Trump said Friday he will no longer participate in ABC's September debate, choosing instead to accept Fox News' offer to debate Vice President Kamala Harris on Sept. 4.

The former president said the ABC debate was scheduled when President Joe Biden was the presumptive Democratic nominee, but was canceled because Biden will no longer participate.

Trump also cited his active defamation lawsuit against ABC and network anchor George Stephanopoulos, but that lawsuit was filed in March and the announcement of a Biden-Trump debate on ABC was announced in May.

Fox News officially invited Trump and Harris to debate on its channel in September, just days after Biden dropped out of the race and endorsed Harris.

The network offered two of its anchors, Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, the opportunity to serve as moderators, which Trump accepted in his message on Truth Social.

Trump added that the debate would take place in Pennsylvania, in front of a large audience.

A representative for Fox News did not immediately respond to requests for comment on whether the debate would be watched by an audience.

A debate between Trump and Biden was held in June at a CNN studio in Atlanta and was not attended by an audience.

Michael Tyler, Harris' campaign communications director, told NBC News in a statement: “Donald Trump is scared and trying to back out of the debate he's already agreed to do and is running straight to Fox News to save him. He needs to stop playing games and show up for the debate he's already committed to on September 10th.”

The vice president will be there in some capacity to take advantage of the opportunity to address a national audience in prime time, he added in the statement. We are happy to discuss other debates after the one that both campaigns have already agreed to. Mr. Anytime, Anywhere, Anyplace should have no problem with that, unless he is too afraid to show up on the 10th.

Harris' campaign has repeatedly criticized Trump for abandoning the September 10 debate, launching a digital campaign to pressure the former president. Eric Baradat / AFP – Getty Images file

A campaign official also told NBC News that we understand that ABC intends to provide airtime to any qualified candidate who runs, even if it's just her.

Trump's Friday Truth Social post came the same day that the Harris campaign criticized Trump online, taking out digital ads in local newspapers and accusing the former president of being afraid to debate because of his ties to Project 2025, a conservative action plan drafted by Trump allies for the next Republican presidential administration.

In a tweet posted Saturday, the vice president said: “It's interesting how any time, any place becomes a specific moment, a specific safe space. I'll be there on September 10th, as he agreed. I hope to see him there.”

His tweet was a reference to Trump's refrain during debate negotiations with Biden that he would debate anytime, anywhere.

On Saturday afternoon, Trump reiterated his initial message, criticizing Harris and reiterating that he would only participate in a debate on Fox.

I will see her on September 4th or I will not see her at all, the former president wrote in an article on Truth Social.

The digital ads match the campaign's message at a rally in Atlanta earlier this week.

Sen. Jon Ossoff, a Georgia Democrat who spoke at Harris' rally, said Trump was too scared to debate the vice president.

In response, the thousands of people present began chanting: “He's scared. He's scared. He's scared.”

Later that evening, Harris herself took the stage and addressed the former president, saying, “Donald, I hope you'll reconsider meeting me on the debate stage. Because, as the saying goes, if you have something to say.”

The crowd at the rally shouted at Harris: “Say it to my face!”

Trump's message also came hours after Fox Business aired a pre-recorded interview with Trump in which he told host Maria Bartiromo: “I mean, right now I'm thinking, why should I have a debate? I'm leading in the polls, and everybody knows her. Everybody knows me.”

