Xi congratulates To Lam on being appointed general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam





Beijing, Aug 3 (EFE).- Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated his Vietnamese counterpart To Lam this Saturday after his appointment today as General Secretary of the Communist Party, the most powerful position in that country. Xi, as general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC), sent a congratulatory message, state news agency Xinhua reported, stressing that he hopes to work with him to guide the development of “a community with a shared future.” Lam, who had already held the post on an interim basis since July 18, a day before the announcement of the death of his predecessor, Nguyen Phu Trong, was unanimously elected this Saturday in a vote by members of the Party's Central Committee in Hanoi. In a speech after her appointment, Lam pledged to follow the line set by Trong, who has led the party since 2011. Xi visited Vietnam in November last year, about three months after US President Joe Biden, marking the elevation of Vietnam-US diplomatic ties to the level of comprehensive strategic partnership, the highest level. Vietnam has maintained this status with China for 15 years and has also signed such agreements with Russia, India, South Korea and Japan. This year, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart Bui Thanh Son, during which he asked him to be “on alert” against “bloc clashes in the region.” China and Vietnam, which share a border of nearly 1,300 kilometers, have strong economic ties, with trade valued at $175.6 billion in 2022.

