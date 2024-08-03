Labour MPs already furious with Keir Starmer | Politics | News





Labour MPs fear Sir Keir Starmer will get carried away with his victory after it emerged the Prime Minister failed to inform sacked MPs they were losing their jobs. As fury mounts, Sir Keir has yet to thank the 22 former shadow ministers who served him loyally in opposition but were demoted to the back benches after the election. One said he had not been informed directly of the decision, but learned of his fate when the ministerial appointments were published online. A former shadow minister has warned that Sir Keir may regret his post-election reshuffle if the government runs into difficulties and he finds himself in need of support.

The Labour MP warned: “Ultimately he has to try not to get carried away by his majority.” Referring to the Conservatives' election victory under Boris Johnson, they continued: “In 2019 people thought Boris would be prime minister for 10 years, but where is Boris now and where is the Conservative Party? Things change so quickly in politics today.” Another MP predicted Sir Keir would need the support of backbenchers if he faced a leadership challenge. Labour has no formal mechanism to remove a leader from office, but former Labour prime minister Gordon Brown fought off several attempts to force him out in 2009.

The Labour MP added: “He will need people in the future and they will remember the brutality with which he treated them.” Most MPs who serve as shadow ministers in opposition expect to be given a ministerial role if their party wins power, although this is not guaranteed. Another former shadow minister said the leadership made the sackings more painful than necessary, saying: “He never called me, I didn't get a message from him. I didn't hear anything from the leadership office.” In response, a Labour source insisted that party leaders had spoken directly to all those concerned during the transition from opposition to government after the election.

