PM Modi's Expected Visit to Ukraine: Rhetoric and Reality

The conflict in Ukraine, which has been going on for 900 days, shows no sign of ending. It bears repeating: this nation of 38 million people has become the victim of the ambition, rivalry and machinations of the great powers. Ukraine’s only mistake was to take Western assurances at face value and turn its back on Russia. It has paid and continues to pay a very heavy price for its strategic naivety.

Ukraine has lost at least 31,000 military personnel and over 11,000 civilians (exact figures are unknown and likely much higher). Many more have been injured, often seriously. An estimated 6.5 million people have fled the country and 3.7 million have been internally displaced. An estimated 14.6 million people will need humanitarian assistance this year.

Ukraine’s infrastructure is in ruins, the power grid is paralyzed, and nearly 20% of the territory is now under Russian control. More than half of Ukraine’s 36 gigawatts of electricity generation capacity has been destroyed, causing massive power shortages and blackouts. Despite importing 2 GW of electricity from the EU, setting up mini-power plants, and using generators, the situation is likely to worsen in the coming winter season.

It would take hundreds of billions of dollars and at least a generation to rebuild the country. It is unlikely that Ukraine's wealthy friends will provide the resources needed to do so, even though they have eagerly provided huge amounts of military equipment and ammunition to fight the Russian army.

It is sad and ironic that countries, rich and poor alike, find it easy to find resources to wage war, but not to promote peace or development. $2 trillion. Imagine the transformation that would have been achieved if it had been used to combat hunger, disease and climate change!

Since the conflict began in February 2022, the United States alone has provided Ukraine with approximately $53.7 billion in military assistance and equipment, including tanks, artillery, rockets, helicopters, drones, air defense batteries, and armored personnel carriers. The European Union has committed an estimated $93 billion in assistance (military and civilian).

Ukraine is demanding more and pushing for more advanced weapons to continue the fight on Russian territory. NATO has since agreed to equip Ukraine with sixty F-16 fighter jets. The integration process has begun. Unsatisfied, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged NATO to remove all restrictions on the caliber and use of Western weapons against Russia.

NATO is divided on the issue, with some rightly fearing that such a move would lead to a sharp escalation of the conflict. The consequences of an attack on Russia, which has the largest number of nuclear weapons, could be extremely dangerous. The West also knows that if a conflagration erupted, it would be left to pick up the pieces.

Ukraine has the right to defend itself, and it has done so admirably despite the obstacles. But it has also shown an adventurous spirit by conducting stealthy and provocative operations against Russia without seeking NATO's approval.

According to the New York Times, operations that have frustrated and destabilized American officials include a strike on a Russian air base on the western coast of Crimea, a truck bombing that destroyed part of the Kerch Strait Bridge, which connects Russia to Crimea, and drone strikes deep inside Russia.

It may sound fanciful, but there was a real possibility of ending the conflict within 100 days. According to inside sources, Russia and Ukraine were simultaneously waging a war and discussing peace, with the help of Belarus and Turkey. Several draft treaties were exchanged in March and April 2022, providing for a peace agreement based on a neutral Ukraine that would renounce its NATO membership but could eventually become a member of the EU.

The five permanent members of the UN Security Council, plus Germany, Italy, Poland, Israel and Turkey, were in turn to provide multilateral security guarantees to Ukraine. Zelensky and Putin were to meet in person to resolve their differences and conclude the treaty. However, it was reportedly canceled mainly by the UK and the US, determined to make an example of Putin.

Despite a sustained Western disinformation campaign about President Vladimir Putin’s declining health and loss of support, he is doing well. The Russian economy remains robust. Its war machine is running at full speed. Its Western attention and commitment are faltering! After some thirty months of hostilities, Ukrainian morale is beginning to suffer and the number of those evading military service is increasing.

Meanwhile, some 450,000 Russian troops and more than 200,000 Ukrainian troops are engaged in a fierce battle, with missiles being fired in all directions, causing material and human damage. It is in such a tense atmosphere that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may visit Ukraine in late August. This raises several questions.

Security is the first issue. Even in normal circumstances, news of a foreign visit by the Indian Prime Minister is known only a few days in advance. Given the serious security concerns, one wonders how this information could have been made public almost a month before the event. Typically, confidentiality is absolute in such situations and the visit is announced a few hours before or even after it has ended.

Second, why is this visit being considered at such a time? Relations between India and Ukraine are cordial but not necessarily substantive. No Indian prime minister has visited Ukraine in decades. India has traditionally viewed the country through the prism of its ties with Russia. Since independence, Ukraine has been oriented towards the West. Ukrainian supplies of military hardware to Pakistan, worth over $1 billion, have irked India. Pakistan, despite official denials, has since reciprocated by supplying Ukraine with 155 mm artillery shells worth $364 million in 2022.

Since the conflict began, Narendra Modi and Volodymyr Zelensky have met twice on the sidelines of the G7 summits and have also had several telephone conversations. India has sent at least 15 consignments of humanitarian aid to Ukraine. kyiv has provided valuable assistance in facilitating the safe evacuation of Indian students.

Ukraine has sought India’s intervention to end the conflict. It has also reached out to several other countries, including China. At the same time, kyiv has been highly critical of India’s stance on the conflict. The Ukrainian foreign minister had pointed out that every barrel of Russian oil that India receives contains a substantial amount of Ukrainian blood. Zelensky had recently lashed out at Prime Minister Modi for hugging the Russian president, conveniently forgetting that Modi had also hugged him.

There has been much comment and speculation about the purpose and agenda of the Prime Minister's visit. It has been called a balancing act, damage control, even an attempt at mediation. It is entirely possible that it contains one or more of these elements, but it does not add up.

The Western reaction to Modi’s visit to Russia has been more or less as expected. His visit to Ukraine may not change their perspective or assuage their artificial sense of pain. India has taken a conscious and considered decision to hold a summit with Russia, and there is no turning back. If an independent foreign policy has a price, so be it.

In Ukraine, Prime Minister Modi can stress the need for dialogue and possibly suggest a way forward in light of his discussions with Putin. However, the warring parties do not seem ready to give diplomacy a real chance. A summit on peace in Ukraine, for example, was held in Geneva in June, without any Russian participation. It was reduced to nothing. As things stand, the conflict could escalate in the coming weeks instead of defusing.

Thus, in the absence of concrete results in sight, the objective of the visit, if it takes place, remains unclear. It would be interesting to follow the evolution of the situation.

The author is a foreign affairs expert and a former envoy to Canada and South Korea. The views expressed in the above article are personal and those of the author alone. They do not necessarily reflect the views of Firstposts.