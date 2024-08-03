Expert on the value of Jokowi's apology, a surefire strategy to restore favor





The apology was specifically addressed to his constituents who voted for him in the 2024 election. Jakarta (ANTARA) – Political communication expert from Padjadjaran University (Unpad) Kunto Adi Wibowo considered that the apology offered by President Joko Widodo was an effective strategy to restore the level of sympathy or favoritism towards him, towards the end of his term. He noted that recently, many people have criticized the government of President Joko Widodo, especially regarding the dynamics of moving the capital from Jakarta to the Indonesian capital (IKN). So he observed that Jokowi's political communication is great. “Because by apologizing, but not specifically for what he did wrong, it increases the acceptance of Pak Jokowi,” Kunto said when contacted from Jakarta on Saturday. According to him, the apology issued by the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia could at least neutralize these criticisms. Humility and willingness to apologize will improve the assessment of Jokowi's personality. However, he believed that the apology not only represented Jokowi's personality, but also represented the government of the past 10 years. The apology was specifically addressed to his constituents who voted for him in the 2024 elections. “To apologize, without then doing something like 'okay, I'm sorry, in the future I'll do this or that,' yes, that's pretty gratuitous,” he said. Previously, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) apologized for all mistakes and mistakes made in carrying out his mandate as President of the Republic of Indonesia, which was expressed during the national dhikr and prayer event at the courtyard of Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, Thursday (1/8) evening. In his speech, President Jokowi also apologized on behalf of Vice President Ma'ruf Amin in front of thousands of guests at the opening event that kicked off a series of Independence Month activities leading up to the 79th anniversary of the Republic of Indonesia. “Mr. Vice President, ladies and gentlemen, brothers of the country and the country, on this auspicious occasion, the first day of the Independence Month, August, with all sincerity and humility, allow me and Professor KH Ma'ruf Amin would like to sincerely apologize for all the mistakes made so far, especially while we both serve our mandate as President of the Republic of Indonesia and Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia,” President Jokowi said. Also read: Gus Yahya says Jokowi's apology shows he is a good leader

