Don't understand Trump supporters? Remembering Bill Clinton might help. • Kansas Reflector





Former President Donald Trump lied repeatedly within minutes of appearing on stage at the National Association of Black Journalists' annual convention in Chicago this week.

He said ABC News' Rachel Scott asked him horrible and unpleasant questions without greeting him. Scott simply shook his hand as he took the stage and thanked him for his time.

He claimed not to know what DEI meant, while his party was targeting diversity, equity, and inclusion nationwide, including here in Kansas. He falsely claimed that liberals supported executing babies at the ninth month and even after birth.

Trump speaks with the precision of a rusty butcher knife. He lies constantly and blatantly, knowing that so-called real-time fact-checking cannot keep up with his stream of untruths. How could anyone support him?

Now it is the left's turn to face a political opponent it cannot believe anyone supports, much as conservatives must have felt facing former President Bill Clinton. The parallels are staggering.

Let's start with the lies.

Clinton said he did not inhale marijuana when he first tried it. When asked about his affair with a White House intern, he deflected: “That depends on how you define 'being.'” He said he did not have sex with the woman.

Both seem to have mastered not only the blood sport of politics, but also a penchant for frustrating and confusing their political opponents with the little criminality or controversy that sticks to their Teflon brands.

Both Clinton and Trump have sycophantic supporters.

African Americans literally called Clinton the first black president and cheered him loudly during a late-night talk show appearance where he wore Wayfarers and played the saxophone.

Trump supporters, many of whom are evangelical Christians, have created an almost messianic aura around Trump, who has said he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue in New York and his supporters wouldn't care.

Their opponents hate them and their respective political bases revere them for it.

Both Clinton and Trump appear to have little regard for women and the word “no.” Both visited Jeffrey Epstein’s child sex trafficking island, and both have faced numerous and credible accusations from women about their behavior.

Both avoided the draft and Vietnam.

Character remained an important trait until Clinton.

Today, Trump is benefiting from this change in political mores.

Both grew rich during their time in office. Clinton sold nights in Lincoln’s bedroom and solicited donations in China. Trump directed people seeking an audience with him to his nearby luxury hotel, where the U.S. Secret Service also had to pay for their rooms.

Clinton and Trump have proposed policies that have damaged their strong base of support.

Prison construction exploded under Clinton and helped create the current mass incarceration crisis that has made the United States the most punitive nation in the world, with 2 million people locked up. That’s about 25 percent of the world’s prison population.

Trump has delayed legal action over the Obama administration’s overtime expansion. He has tried to cut his own taxes while stripping tens of millions of Americans of their health insurance. He has proposed budget cuts that would have devastating consequences for rural America.

Everyone feels sorry for his two wives.

There are definitely differences.

First of all, it wasn't Clinton who helped organize a riot at the Capitol. It was Trump who did.

Clinton was a Rhodes and Fulbright scholar. Trump had a college education. Clinton, despite her lascivious wanderings, seemed to care about the poor and the working class. Trump says he likes uneducated people, but probably only because it makes them easier to manipulate.

Clinton was a statesman. A talkative statesman, but a statesman. Trump loves dictators.

We are living in historic times. Never has a black woman been this close to the American presidency, and never have many of us been this close to civil war in modern times. The country is at a demographic turning point.

Nearly half the nation saw Trump’s visit to the NABJ for what it was: a thinly veiled attempt to sow racial distrust of Vice President Kamala Harris among black voters, an effort to pit the black working class and poor against immigrants, and to show his base that he is not afraid of Negroes.

Trump would be disrespecting these arrogant black people to their face in one of their most revered organizations. Much like Clinton did to Jesse Jackson, when she criticized hip-hop artist and activist Sistah Souljah at an event Jackson sponsored.

I can't understand how anyone can respect Trump. But I remember liking Clinton, so yeah, I guess I'm like today's Trumper.

What is increasingly beyond imagination is a different point of view.

Mark McCormick is the former executive director of the Kansas African American Museum, a member of the Kansas African American Affairs Commission, and a former deputy executive director of the ACLU of Kansas. Through its opinion section, Kansas Reflector works to amplify the voices of those affected by public policy or excluded from public debate. Find information here, including how to submit your own commentary.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kansasreflector.com/2024/08/03/dont-understand-trump-supporters-remembering-bill-clinton-might-help-you/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos