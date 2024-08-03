Politics
Farm diversification in India: Hope for global food security, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the 32nd International Conference of Agricultural Economists (ICAE) and said the challenges facing sustainable agri-food systems can be addressed through international cooperation in a holistic approach.
The triennial conference, hosted by the International Association of Agricultural Economists at the National Agricultural Science Center (NASC) complex, focuses on transforming towards sustainable agri-food systems in the face of global challenges such as climate change, natural resource degradation, rising production costs and conflict.
Mr Modi said that India has been significantly promoting chemical-free natural farming to strengthen sustainable agriculture. This has yielded good results. In the current financial budget of the government, the focus is on sustainable agriculture and climate resilient agriculture.
India is developing a complete ecosystem to support farmers, he said. Research and development is underway for climate-resilient crops. In the last 10 years, India has provided its farmers with 1,900 new climate-resilient varieties.
India has certain varieties of rice that require 25% less water than traditional varieties.
Black rice has emerged as a superfood, he said. Black rice grown in Manipur, Assam and Meghalaya is valued for its medicinal properties. India is ready to share its experiences with the world on this crop, the Prime Minister said.
Welcoming agricultural researchers, economists and scientists from 75 countries of the world, Mr Modi said he was delighted that ICAE was being held in India after 65 years.
Briefing the delegates on the Indian agricultural landscape, he said that India has 120 million farmers, over 30 million women farmers, 30 million fishermen and 80 million animal husbandry personnel.
“You are in a land that is home to over 500 million heads of cattle. I welcome you to this agricultural and animal-loving country of India,” the Prime Minister said.
He said that the Indian Council of Agricultural Research has more than a hundred research institutes. The country has 500 higher education institutions that teach agriculture and allied subjects.
India always follows the six-season pattern in its agriculture, Mr. Modi said. Each of the 15 agro-climatic zones has its own characteristics. Agriculture changes every 100 kilometres; it is different in the plains, the Himalayas, the deserts, the water-scarce regions or the coastal regions. These diversities help India give a ray of hope for achieving global food security, Mr. Modi said.
Recalling the ICAE held in India 65 years ago, the Prime Minister said it was a challenging time for Indian food security and agriculture. Today, he said, India is a food surplus country, the largest producer of milk, pulses and spices, and the second largest producer of cereals, fruits, vegetables, cotton, sugar, tea and farmed fish.
He said that India today provides solutions for global food and nutrition security. Hence, India's experience is valuable for discussions on food system transformation and will definitely benefit countries in the South, he said.
Reiterating India's commitment to global welfare as Vishwa Bandhu, he recalled India's vision for global welfare and the slogan 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' presented at the G20.
Agriculture is at the centre of India's economic policies, the Prime Minister stressed, mentioning that 90 per cent of India's small farmers own little land and are the biggest force behind India's food security.
The Prime Minister said that Indian millet, called Shri Anna, could address the nutrition challenge in the face of water scarcity and climate change. He expressed India's willingness to share its millet basket with the world and mentioned that last year was celebrated as the International Year of Millets.
Mentioning the initiatives to link agriculture with modern technology in India, the Prime Minister spoke about Soil Health Card, Solar Farming making farmers energy providers, e-Nam digital agriculture marketplace, Kisan Credit Card and PM Fasal Bima Yojana.
Highlighting the exploitation of digital technology in the agriculture sector in India, the Prime Minister mentioned PM Kisan Samman Nidhi where money is transferred to the bank accounts of 10 million farmers with just a click.
Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Niti Aayog Member Prof Ramesh Chand, Conference Chairman Prof Matin Qaim and DARE Secretary and ICAR DG Dr Himanshu Pathak were present on the occasion.
