Trump pulls out of ABC debate with Harris, presents on Fox News





Former President Donald Trump said he will no longer participate in the Sept. 10 debate between presidential candidates on ABC, and instead proposed the concept of a new face-off hosted by Fox News Channel on Sept. 4.

The ABC debate had been agreed to by Trump's campaign and President Joe Biden's campaign. Biden withdrew from the 2024 presidential race in July, and Vice President Kamala Harris is now the Democratic nominee. She had pledged to keep the debate on ABC. The event was to be hosted by David Muir and Linsey Davis.

In comments posted to Truth Social Friday night, Trump said the Sept. 10 debate was “done,” noting that it was arranged while Biden was still a candidate. He also addressed legal issues he has with ABC; Trump has filed a defamation lawsuit against the network over comments made by anchor George Stephanopoulos about a ruling that found the former president liable for sexual abuse. Trump recently clashed with ABC News correspondent Rachel Scott at an event hosted by the National Association of Black Journalists.

ABC News and Fox News had no immediate comment Saturday.

“Donald Trump is scared and trying to back out of the debate he already agreed to participate in and is running straight to Fox News to save it,” Harris’ campaign said in a statement Saturday. Harris intends to follow through on her commitment to appear on ABC News, the statement said, and “will use the opportunity to speak to a national audience in prime time.”

“We would be happy to discuss further debates after the one that both campaigns have already agreed to.”

Fox News has offered both candidates the chance to participate in its own debate. Jay Wallace, president and executive editor of Fox News Media, recently sent a letter to the Biden and Harris campaigns proposing a debate on Fox News Channel on September 17, a week after the ABC News event was scheduled. Fox News has proposed a debate to be held in Pennsylvania and hosted by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.

“We are open to discussing the exact date, format and location — with or without an audience,” Wallace said. Letters to campaign officials included statistics on Fox News’ reach among independent voters in key states. Wallace and Baier recently told Variety that they were even open to the idea of ​​muting each candidate’s microphone when it wasn’t their turn to speak, a technique CNN used that seemed to keep its event more focused and give less time to on-camera bickering.

Between 1988 and 2020, the Commission on Presidential Debates, a nonpartisan organization, organized the presidential debate process, choosing its own moderators. Modern politics, however, is so rife with outrage that both Republicans and Democrats have been eager to bypass the organization their own parties set up in 1987, after several elections in which debates were organized by the League of Women Voters.

These events should not be taken lightly. In June, CNN televised a debate that ultimately brought down Biden. The president appeared angry and tired, even though the debate was held without an audience and with microphones cut off when a candidate’s time to speak or respond was up. CNN’s telecast was picked up by many of its competitors and was punctuated by commercial breaks, once considered taboo. According to Nielsen, an estimated 51.27 million viewers tuned in to watch the 90-minute spectacle, which was broadcast simultaneously on 22 networks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/2024/tv/news/trump-pulls-abc-news-debate-harris-fox-news-1236094738/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos