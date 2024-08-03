China must choose sides, and it may well choose the West

For the Kremlin, it is partner without limitsChina is not doing enough to help Russia in its war against Ukraine. So Russia signed a peace treaty with North Korea, hoping to pressure China should provide more support to Moscow's war effort.

Meanwhile, the West believes that China is helping Russia far too much. This sentiment was perfectly expressed on July 10, 2024, at a summit in Washington DC.

The heads of state and government of the NATO countries jointly proclaimed that China is a decisive facilitator of Russia's war against Ukraine, and also called on China to cease all material and political support for the Russian war effort.

For the West, China's aid, while not limited to the supply of weapons, is more than enough to fuel the Russian war machine. security threat in Europe.

But NATO’s message and Russia’s implicit message to China seem to indicate one thing: Beijing’s days of indecision are numbered and it must choose sides. Unfortunately for Russia, China may be forced to choose the West.

Signs that China is already turning to the West have begun to emerge. Speculation was rife in late 2023 that China’s panda diplomacy (which involves leasing the bears to foreign zoos) was on the way out in a context of deteriorating ties with the West.

But in mid-2024, Beijing sent more pandas Spain And Viennaas well as the United States technical center of CaliforniaPresident Xi Jinping has also paid state visits to WE, Europe, Australia And New Zealand to re-establish ties with the West.

The Russian puzzle in Beijing

China knows that the war has had catastrophic consequences for Russia and Ukraine. Estimates indicate that Putin's conflict in Ukraine could cost Russia would have lost $1.3 trillion and at least 315,000 soldiers. Whether Russia wins or loses, the damage it would suffer after the war would be immense.

This is bad news for China. Not only will it have a weakened ally, but the West will then have a free hand to consolidate its resources in the face of the threat. Chinese threat.

This concern is not unfounded. After all, a significant portion of Americans view China as the America's greatest enemyand China is sometimes characterized as a member of a axis of evil alongside Russia, Iran and North Korea.

The Chinese government must therefore guard against becoming the target of all arrows (), as the famous Chinese saying goes, originating from Russia. losing The war in Ukraine. The revival of panda diplomacy and the sending of Chinese leaders on state visits then become tools to renew ties with the West and serve as insurance policies.

But NATO Critics from China in July 2024, which echoes a statement Statements by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in late April 2024 suggest that these soft power initiatives are not enough to appease the West.

China must pressure Russia to ask for peace with Ukraine. With this, Russia can preserve its national strength, while China could focus its efforts on becoming the world leader in AI and the healing of his economy in trouble.

Economic performance

For months, China has been reeling from a real estate crisisA volatile stock marketa whopping 288% debt-to-GDP ratioas well as high youth unemployment.

And recently, the Chinese Government bond prices have soared of growing demand, suggesting investors are looking for safer investment alternatives due to confidence in the Chinese economy remains weak.

But a battered economy is not the only problem facing the Chinese government. It traditionally employs economic performance to legitimize its power. Given the unfavorable economic climate, Beijing must relaunch its economy in trouble to maintain power.

Beijing's economic growth strategy, however, has a major flaw: it is focused on exports, which are heavily dependent on Western demand. increased its exports in various regions of the world, almost 30% of its exports in 2023 were destined for the United States and the EU.

As things stand, cracks are appearing in Beijing's export plans. In May 2024, the United States increase in tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles (EVs) by 100%. The European Union followed suit by increasing its own tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles by 17.4% to 37.6%which comes in addition to one existing customs duties of 10% imposed on all Chinese electric vehicles entering Europe.

But China's economic situation could get worse depending on what it does with Russia. A day after NATO was declared, US President Joe Biden announced that China's continued support for Russia would pay off. disastrous economic consequences for the Asian superpower.

He added that some of our European friends would reduce their investments in China, hinting at what China might face if its support for Russia continued.

For its own sake, China hopes the war will end with a peace agreement. favors RussiaOtherwise, China's sense of self-preservation would come to a head. partnership without limits with the Kremlin on trial.

After all, as the quote widely attributed to 19th-century British Prime Minister Lord Palmerston goes, “There are no permanent enemies, and no permanent friends.” only permanent interests.

Chee Meng Tan is an assistant professor of business economics, University of Nottingham

This article is republished from The conversation under Creative Commons license. Read more original article.