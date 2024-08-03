Deputy Minister of ATR/Deputy Head of BPN Accompanies President Jokowi at the Inauguration of Balang Island Bridge, Balikpapan-IKN Access Now 1.5 Hours





KALIMANTANDeputy Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Spatial Planning/Deputy Head of the National Land Agency (Wamen ATR/Waka BPN), who is also acting in the role. Deputy Head of the Archipelago Capital Authority (IKN), Raja Juli Antoni, accompanied President Joko Widodo at the inauguration of the Balang Island Bridge in North Penajam Paser Regency, East Kalimantan Province, Sunday (28/7). With this bridge, access from Balikpapan City to IKN, which previously took 2.5 hours, will now only take 1.5 hours. This short time is due to the construction of the Balang Island Bridge which became the Balikpapan-IKN Toll Road. This bridge was inaugurated directly by President Jokowi and is entering the final stages of visual improvements. Traveling becomes easier, more comfortable and faster. “God willing, it will be a blessing for everyone,” said Raja Juli Antoni. The Deputy Minister of ATR/Waka also fully supports connectivity in East Kalimantan province. This support is proven by the successful acquisition of land for the construction of the toll road. “With connectivity, the wheels of the economy will turn faster, which will improve the welfare of the people,” he said. Balang Island Bridge is officially operational and ready for use. This bridge connects the Balikpapan-IKN Toll Road that crosses Balikpapan Bay. Balang Island Bridge consists of a short-span bridge and a long-span bridge. In the short term, the Balikpapan-IKN City toll road section will be used as a passage for guests attending the commemoration of the 79th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Indonesia. Also present at the inauguration of the Balang Island Bridge were the Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) as well as Plt. IKN Authority Head Basuki Hadimuljono; State Minister Pratikno; and a number of public figures.Yes)

