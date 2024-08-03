Politics
Last Church-Run Health System in Alabama to Lose Its Catholic Identity
NEW YORK In what the local bishop calls a devastating loss for the community, the last Catholic health system in central and north Alabama will lose its Catholic identity this fall when its ownership is taken over by a secular university.
In late June, the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) announced that its health system would acquire ownership of Ascension St. Vincents Health System, which has operated in the northern and central parts of the state since 1898. The deal is reportedly worth $450 million.
In a July statement on the transaction, Bishop Steven Raica of Birmingham said he was deeply saddened to receive news of the transfer of ownership, noting that it would be a devastating loss for our Catholic community, especially for so many in our region who seek care in facilities that adhere to the Catholic faith and moral teaching.
Raica also said he looked forward to discussions with UAB health systems leadership to ensure provisions for continuity of care for people experiencing economic poverty and for the spiritual health of patients, their families and caregivers. UAB did not respond to a request for comment. Node request for comment on the transaction, and specifically whether it will retain the Ascension St. Vincent Catholic Mission in ongoing operations.
When asked Node While discussions have been held with UAB about maintaining the hospital's Catholic mission, an Ascension spokesperson acknowledged that UAB Health System operations will not be affiliated with the Catholic Church because it is a public hospital. The spokesperson noted, however, that St. Vincent's great tradition of serving all people will continue.
Although UAB Health System operations are not affiliated with the Catholic Church, St. Vincents associates and caregivers should plan to continue its great tradition of serving all people, with special attention to the poor and vulnerable, with holistic care that improves the health of individuals and the community, the Ascension spokesperson said.
It should be noted that while UAB, as a public hospital, is not affiliated with any particular religion, it is committed to spiritual health and pastoral care, the spokesperson continued. It offers an interfaith chapel and its certified professional chaplains provide care and compassion to all people, based on their faith and religious tradition.
Through this transaction, UAB will acquire the existing services, facilities, caregivers and associates of Ascension St. Vincents, which includes a national network of 17 hospitals. UAB and Ascension St. Vincents launched an alliance in 2020, and leaders of each view this transaction as a natural next step to continue expanding access to sustainable care in Alabama, according to a UAB news release.
The Saint Vincent Ascension System is part of a national Catholic institution Ascension that was established with the approval of the Dicastery for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life at the Vatican, and therefore the transaction requires canonical approval.
Raica said he saw canonical reasons that would prevent the transaction.
“Because of the canonical status of Ascension Health, as Bishop of Birmingham, Alabama, I have no direct role in this decision,” Raica explained. “Nevertheless, while I expressed my opinion that there is no obvious canonical reason that would prevent this alienation from taking place, I expressed my concerns about the broader impact this transfer of ownership will have on the availability of Catholic health care in our region.”
Nationally, Ascension has 140 hospitals and 40 senior care facilities in 18 states and Washington, D.C. It is the largest nonprofit Catholic health system in the country. Jason Alexander, CEO and senior vice president of Ascension St. Vincent, said the transaction positions the hospital system well to expand patient access to a broader network of care in the future.
“As part of our shared commitment to our patients, caregivers, associates and community, we have continued to discuss options to better fulfill our missions in an increasingly complex environment,” Alexander said. “It has become clear that adding Ascension St. Vincents to the UAB Health Systems network of hospitals and combining and leveraging our collective strengths is the solution to ensuring our community maintains access to sustainable, high-quality health care.”
Dawn Bulgarella, CEO of UAB Health System, who also serves as CEO of the UAB/Ascension St. Vincents Alliance, said that with this transaction, patients will continue to have access to the health services and providers they trust and, ultimately, will have access to a broader network of care.
Raica offered prayers for those affected.
“My prayers during this time go out to all the dedicated doctors, nurses, staff and administrators of the Ascension St. Vincents system in our diocese, and to the patients they lovingly serve with the care of Christ, the divine physician,” Raica said.
Follow John Lavenburg on X:@johnlavenburg
|
Sources
2/ https://cruxnow.com/church-in-the-usa/2024/08/last-church-run-health-system-in-alabama-to-lose-catholic-identity
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Donald Trump's upcoming visit to Aspen will be greeted by energy tycoons, investment executives and more
- Last Church-Run Health System in Alabama to Lose Its Catholic Identity
- What Labour's election victory means for Edinburgh Fringe's political comedians | Ents & Arts News
- Sun and Chen level at 2-2 in Tokyo final replay
- Deputy Minister of ATR/Deputy Head of BPN Accompanies President Jokowi at the Inauguration of Balang Island Bridge, Balikpapan-IKN Access Now 1.5 Hours –
- China must choose sides, and it may well choose the West
- Trump pulls out of ABC debate with Harris, presents on Fox News
- Farm diversification in India: Hope for global food security, says PM Modi
- FREE Live Stream Women's Field Hockey (8/3/24): How to Watch USA vs South Africa Online | Time, TV, Channel for Paris 2024 Olympic Games
- Investigative journalist reveals new details of prisoner exchange
- A clearer picture of Cascadia emerges from modern maps.
- U.S. Deploys Ships, Fighter Jets to Middle EastExBulletin