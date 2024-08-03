NEW YORK In what the local bishop calls a devastating loss for the community, the last Catholic health system in central and north Alabama will lose its Catholic identity this fall when its ownership is taken over by a secular university.

In late June, the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) announced that its health system would acquire ownership of Ascension St. Vincents Health System, which has operated in the northern and central parts of the state since 1898. The deal is reportedly worth $450 million.

In a July statement on the transaction, Bishop Steven Raica of Birmingham said he was deeply saddened to receive news of the transfer of ownership, noting that it would be a devastating loss for our Catholic community, especially for so many in our region who seek care in facilities that adhere to the Catholic faith and moral teaching.

Raica also said he looked forward to discussions with UAB health systems leadership to ensure provisions for continuity of care for people experiencing economic poverty and for the spiritual health of patients, their families and caregivers. UAB did not respond to a request for comment. Node request for comment on the transaction, and specifically whether it will retain the Ascension St. Vincent Catholic Mission in ongoing operations.

When asked Node While discussions have been held with UAB about maintaining the hospital's Catholic mission, an Ascension spokesperson acknowledged that UAB Health System operations will not be affiliated with the Catholic Church because it is a public hospital. The spokesperson noted, however, that St. Vincent's great tradition of serving all people will continue.

Although UAB Health System operations are not affiliated with the Catholic Church, St. Vincents associates and caregivers should plan to continue its great tradition of serving all people, with special attention to the poor and vulnerable, with holistic care that improves the health of individuals and the community, the Ascension spokesperson said.

It should be noted that while UAB, as a public hospital, is not affiliated with any particular religion, it is committed to spiritual health and pastoral care, the spokesperson continued. It offers an interfaith chapel and its certified professional chaplains provide care and compassion to all people, based on their faith and religious tradition.

Through this transaction, UAB will acquire the existing services, facilities, caregivers and associates of Ascension St. Vincents, which includes a national network of 17 hospitals. UAB and Ascension St. Vincents launched an alliance in 2020, and leaders of each view this transaction as a natural next step to continue expanding access to sustainable care in Alabama, according to a UAB news release.

The Saint Vincent Ascension System is part of a national Catholic institution Ascension that was established with the approval of the Dicastery for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life at the Vatican, and therefore the transaction requires canonical approval.

Raica said he saw canonical reasons that would prevent the transaction.

“Because of the canonical status of Ascension Health, as Bishop of Birmingham, Alabama, I have no direct role in this decision,” Raica explained. “Nevertheless, while I expressed my opinion that there is no obvious canonical reason that would prevent this alienation from taking place, I expressed my concerns about the broader impact this transfer of ownership will have on the availability of Catholic health care in our region.”

Nationally, Ascension has 140 hospitals and 40 senior care facilities in 18 states and Washington, D.C. It is the largest nonprofit Catholic health system in the country. Jason Alexander, CEO and senior vice president of Ascension St. Vincent, said the transaction positions the hospital system well to expand patient access to a broader network of care in the future.

“As part of our shared commitment to our patients, caregivers, associates and community, we have continued to discuss options to better fulfill our missions in an increasingly complex environment,” Alexander said. “It has become clear that adding Ascension St. Vincents to the UAB Health Systems network of hospitals and combining and leveraging our collective strengths is the solution to ensuring our community maintains access to sustainable, high-quality health care.”

Dawn Bulgarella, CEO of UAB Health System, who also serves as CEO of the UAB/Ascension St. Vincents Alliance, said that with this transaction, patients will continue to have access to the health services and providers they trust and, ultimately, will have access to a broader network of care.

Raica offered prayers for those affected.

“My prayers during this time go out to all the dedicated doctors, nurses, staff and administrators of the Ascension St. Vincents system in our diocese, and to the patients they lovingly serve with the care of Christ, the divine physician,” Raica said.

