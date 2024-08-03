Donald Trump's upcoming visit to Aspen will be greeted by energy tycoons, investment executives and more





Former President Donald Trump. Associated Press

Former President Donald Trump is preparing to travel to Aspen for a campaign fundraising tour next weekend, according to an invitation obtained from the Orange County Republican Party website. His visit, scheduled for Aug. 10, is reportedly at an undisclosed location.

His hosts, however, are a small group of energy tycoons, investment executives and well-established billionaires, according to names revealed on the invitation.

This includes:

Jeff Hildebrand, founder of Hilcorp Energy Company. Hildebrand, reportedly the richest person in Houston, is worth $12.9 billion, while Hilcorp is considered the largest private oil and natural gas producer in the United States, according to Forbes. He owns a 1,000-acre ranch in Aspen, formerly owned by John Denver. Carol and Larry Mizel, chairman and CEO of MDC Holdings and a member of the Colorado Business Hall of Fame. MDC Holdings is a Fortune 500 company based in Denver that specializes in home construction. In 2016, Mizel hosted a similar Trump campaign appearance in Aspen. The event was hosted by The Starboard Group, a political consulting firm and nonprofit known for its influence in Republican fundraising in the Western United States. Hannah Buchan and Duke Buchan III, CEO and founder of Hunter Global Investors. Buchan III, who most recently led the Trump campaign’s fundraising efforts, donated more than $940,000 to Trump’s campaign in 2020 and became the Republican Party’s national finance chairman in 2022. He also served as U.S. ambassador to Spain and Andorra during the Trump administration. Hannah Buchan is a principal at Hunter Global. Warren Lichtenstein, executive chairman of Steel Partners Holdings. The global holding company had $1.9 billion in revenue while generating $154 million in net income in 2023, according to the entity’s website. Lichtenstein, known for his philanthropy, previously donated $1 million to his alma mater Tulane University. Drew McKnight, co-CEO of Fortress Investment Group. The American investment firm has liquidated $48 billion in assets by the end of 2023. McKnight has also made guest appearances on CNBC’s “Last Call” and “Fast Money” to discuss commercial real estate and private credit issues. Andrew McKenna Jr., son of the late Andrew J. McKenna, former chairman of McDonald’s and co-owner of the Chicago Bears. McKenna Jr. is the former chairman of the Illinois Republican Party and has run for the U.S. Senate and governor of Illinois. Amy and John Phelan, founder and chairman of Rugger Management. It is a private investment firm based in Palm Beach, Florida. Phelan, a Harvard Business School graduate, began his career as an investment analyst at Goldman Sachs. Diane and Tom Smith, founders of Prescott Investors.

The purpose of the event is to raise significant funds for the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee (RNC). Contributions are split between the Trump campaign, political action committees, and the RNC. Donations are allocated to the Trump for President general election account, the Trump for President recount account, Save America PAC, and the RNC, according to the Trump 47 Committee.

Trump's Save America PAC is a leadership political action committee, a type of political committee created or overseen by a candidate or federal officeholder. Unlike authorized committees, it operates independently and is not tied to any official candidate's campaign committee. These political action committees are often created by members of Congress and other political figures to support candidates running for federal and non-federal office.

The fundraiser, called the “TRUMP 47 Dinner,” offers different levels of participation, ranging from $25,000 to $500,000 per couple. The highest level, at $500,000, includes a spot on the welcoming committee, a panel discussion, a photo opportunity and a VIP dinner.

Lower tiers offer perks like VIP photos and seats for $100,000 and general dinner seats for $25,000.

Jon Kelly, chairman of the Pitkin County Republican Party, spoke briefly to The Aspen Times for this article but was unable to comment on the event.

Westley Crouch covers Aspen and general reporting for The Aspen Times. He can be reached at 970-384-9124 or [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aspentimes.com/news/donald-trumps-upcoming-aspen-visit-to-be-hosted-by-energy-tycoons-investment-execs-and-more/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos