PM Modi inaugurates 32nd ICAE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the 32nd International Conference of Agricultural Economists (ICAE) and said India is finding solutions for global food and nutrition security.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the 32nd International Association of Agricultural Economists at the National Agricultural Science Centre (NASC) complex in Delhi, Prime Minister Modi said that after 65 years, such a conference was being organised in India.

“I am happy that after 65 years, such a conference is being organised in India. You are all here from different countries of the world. I welcome you on behalf of 120 million Indian farmers, over 30 million Indian women farmers and 30 million fishermen of the country… Today, you are in a country where 550 million animals live. You are all welcome to this country which is dominated by agriculture and loves animals,” Prime Minister Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that India is a food surplus country; we are working on solutions to ensure global food security.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the 32nd International Association of Agricultural Economists, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “In India, even today, we plan for the six seasons. We have 15 agricultural climatic zones, each with its own peculiarities. If you travel a hundred kilometres here, farming practices change. This diversity makes India a beacon of hope for global food security. Today, India is a surplus country and the largest producer of milk, spices and lentils. At one time, India’s food security was a global concern. Today, India is finding solutions for global food and nutrition security.”

He added that in India's agricultural tradition, science and logic take priority.

“Our traditions and experiences in food and agriculture are as old as our country. In the agricultural tradition of India, science and logic are given priority. We have the Ayurvedic science of consuming foods with medicinal effects. It is part of our Indian society. Nearly 2000 years ago, a Granth, the 'Krishi Parashar', was written, it is a legacy of human history,” the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Modi said India is developing a digital public infrastructure for digital crop surveys.

In India, we are using digital technology in the agriculture sector. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi, funds are being transferred to the bank accounts of 10 million farmers with a single click in just 30 seconds. We are developing a digital public infrastructure for digital crop surveys. Our farmers will get real-time information and will be able to make data-driven decisions,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that with water shortages and climate change, nutrition is a major challenge but India has a solution to this problem.

“India is the largest producer of millets, which the world calls a superfood, we have named it Shri Ann. Based on the principle of minimum water and maximum production, Indian superfoods can solve the problem of global nutrition. India is ready to share its superfood basket with the world,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and said that he had contributed to improving the plight of farmers.

“Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, a peasant leader who was instrumental in educating farmers and bringing them into the mainstream during India's freedom struggle, has a statue of him in India – the Statue of Unity, which is the tallest statue in the world, twice as tall as the Statue of Liberty. The iron equipment used by farmers in the fields has been collected from all 600,000 villages in the country and is used in this statue,” he said.

The triennial conference, organized by the International Association of Agricultural Economists, will be held from August 2-7, 2024. The theme of this year's conference is “Transformation towards sustainable agri-food systems.”

The objective of this conference is to address the urgent need for sustainable agriculture in the face of global challenges such as climate change, natural resource degradation, rising production costs and conflicts. The conference will highlight India's proactive approach to global agricultural challenges and showcase the country's achievements in agricultural research and policy.

ICAE 2024 will serve as a platform for young researchers and leading professionals to present their work and network with peers from around the world.

The aim of the conference is to strengthen partnerships between research institutes and universities, influence policymaking at the national and global levels, and showcase India’s agricultural progress, including advances in digital agriculture and sustainable agri-food systems. The conference will be attended by around 1,000 delegates from 75 countries.