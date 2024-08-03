Projo Appreciates Jokowi's Apology as Sincere from the Heart





Jakarta, KOMPAS.com – Treasurer General of the DPP Projector, Barus Panel assess, President Joko Widodo's apology (Jokowi) Thursday (8/1/2024) is something sincere and comes from the heart. “The DPP Projo once again conveys that it is normal for the President and Vice President to issue a sincere apology at the right time,” the Panel said in a press conference on Saturday (3/8/2024). He added that Jokowi's apology was a human thing, because humans are not perfect. This apology, the Panel said, is also proof that Jokowi is capable of humiliating himself and is not arrogant. “After all, Pak Jokowi and Pak Ma'ruf Amin are human beings who may face many policies in their second term that may not please all parties,” he said. Also read: Jokowi apologizes, PDI-P: Repairs damage to democracy Especially in the second period, the Panel continued, many countries faced a crisis due to Covid-19. Jokowi's various decisions to overcome the crisis are not always in line with the government's views. “But thank God, we can get through this crisis together, so that Indonesia can continue to focus on improvement and navigate a new path towards a golden Indonesia in 2045,” the Group said. As previously reported, Jokowi apologized for his leadership during the national commemoration and prayer event for 79 years of independent Indonesia on the lawn of Merdeka Palace on Thursday night (1/8/2024). “On the first day of the month of independence, August, with all sincerity and humility, allow me and Professor KH Ma'ruf Amin to apologize profusely for all the mistakes and errors made so far,” Jokowi said. “Especially as long as we both serve our term as President of the Republic of Indonesia and Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia,” he continued. Also read: Jokowi apologizes before resignation, Kaesang: human, even the president is not perfect The President also said that as human beings, it was impossible for him and Vice President Ma'ruf to please everyone. Because in reality, the President is an ordinary human being. “We are very aware that as humans, we cannot please all parties. We also cannot meet the expectations of all parties,” Jokowi said.

