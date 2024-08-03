Kamala Harris campaign urges Donald Trump to 'show great courage'





Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign on Friday urged former President Donald Trump to “show courage” by agreeing to participate in a debate scheduled for September 10.

Trump was scheduled to face President Joe Biden in the ABC debate. However, Trump changed course after Biden dropped out of this year's presidential election on July 21 and endorsed Harris, with the former president undecided about whether to debate the vice president.

In an interview that aired Friday on Fox Business, Trump suggested he didn’t need to debate Harris, now the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, because “everybody knows” both candidates. Harris’ campaign called out Trump hours later in a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, suggesting he was “too afraid” to face her.

“Donald Trump needs to show himself to be a man,” the statement read. “He has no problem spreading lies and hateful rhetoric at rallies or in interviews with right-wing commentators. But he is apparently too afraid to do so when he is on stage facing the Vice President of the United States.”

“Since he talks the talk, he should walk the talk and – as Vice President Harris said earlier this week – say it to her face on September 10. She will be there to see if he shows up.”

Newsweek reached out to the Trump campaign by email Friday for comment.

Vice President Kamala Harris is seen in Houston, Texas on July 25. Former President Donald Trump is seen in St. Cloud, Minnesota on July 27.

The Harris campaign's statement echoes remarks the vice president made at a rally earlier this week in Atlanta, where she said her “momentum” had scared the former president.

“The dynamics of this race are changing, and there are signs that Donald Trump is feeling it,” Harris said. “He withdrew from the September debate that he had previously agreed to participate in… So he will not be in the debate, but he and his running mate [Ohio Senator JD Vance] “They seem to have a lot to say about me.”

She added: “Well, Donald, I hope you'll reconsider your decision to meet me on stage. Because, as the saying goes, if you've got something to say, say it to my face.”

While Biden was still the Democratic nominee, Trump said in a post on Truth Social, his social media platform, in March that he was willing to debate the incumbent president “anytime, anywhere, anytime.”

The same criteria do not appear to apply to Trump's willingness to debate Harris, with the former president telling Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo that he might not debate because he is “way ahead in the polls.”

“I mean, right now I'm wondering why I should be in a debate?” the former president asked Friday. “I'm leading in the polls. And everybody knows her, everybody knows me.”

Trump had previously suggested that any debate with Harris should take place on the conservative Fox News network, accusing ABC News in a Truth Social article last month of being too biased and “unworthy” to host the event. Fox News proposed a debate on September 17, but neither candidate accepted the invitation.

Recent polls, meanwhile, show that Trump's once-consistent lead over Biden has narrowed less than two weeks after Harris entered the race.

On Friday, an average of polls conducted since Biden's withdrawal, compiled by the polling site FiveThirtyEight, showed Harris leading Trump nationally 45% to 43.5%, a statistical tie because of the uncertainty range of the average.

Updated 02/08/24, 4:18 p.m. ET:

Updated 02/08/24, 4:46 p.m. ET:

