Vietnamese Communist Party appoints To Lam as its leader | Nation





Vietnamese President To Lam was officially sworn in as the country's new president on Saturday, pledging to “accelerate” a sweeping anti-corruption campaign that has ensnared thousands. The Communist Party elected Lam as general secretary at a morning session, the party said at a news conference, making him the most powerful figure in Vietnam's ruling structure. Lam's ascension to the post of general secretary comes two weeks after the death of General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, Vietnam's most powerful leader in decades who presided over the so-called “fiery furnace” of the crackdown on corruption. In her first remarks as general secretary, Lam pledged to “accelerate” the campaign that has seen scores of senior officials and business leaders indicted. “(I will) continue to accelerate the fight against corruption… regardless of the person,” Ms Lam said at the press conference. “We have won the trust of the people and international friends in our struggle.” The party general secretary is the most powerful figure in Vietnam's ruling structure, with the president occupying a largely ceremonial role that includes meetings with foreign counterparts. Lam became president in May after his predecessor resigned as part of a sweeping anti-corruption purge. It was not immediately clear whether Ms Lam would continue to serve as president at the same time. Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to To Lam, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported. “To Lam was not afraid to take on very important people,” Carl Thayer, emeritus professor at the University of New South Wales, told AFP. “He'll do it again.” The Vietnamese Communist Party announced on Saturday that it had accepted the resignations of four members for “violations of party rules… and regulations on preventing and combating corruption and negative phenomena.” The four include a deputy prime minister, the minister of natural resources and environment and two provincial party leaders, the party said on its website. – 'Burning Furnace' – The new general secretary's predecessor, Trong, died two weeks ago in Hanoi “due to old age and serious illness”, and Lam was subsequently informally handed over the reins of power. His official rise to the top post follows a long career in the highly secretive Ministry of Public Security, which oversees the surveillance of dissent and activists in Vietnam, a one-party state. Lam, 67, led the ministry from 2016 until he became president earlier this year. While the “fiery furnace” campaign has proven popular with the public, analysts have warned that the unrest threatens the country's reputation for stability. The Communist Party has undergone a series of upheavals in recent months, with ministers, business leaders and two presidents all falling from grace as part of the sweeping campaign. And as many fear being caught in its crosshairs, day-to-day transactions within business and government have slowed. “Decision-making has slowed in Vietnam because people are afraid they will overstep the mark and be implicated in corruption charges,” Thayer said. “To Lam must solve this problem.” bur-rma/mtp

