Donald Trump agrees to face-to-face debate with Kamala Harris | US News





Donald Trump has agreed to debate Kamala Harris after she said she was “ready” to face him.

Mr Trump had previously said he would not debate Ms Harris – the current vice president and likely Democratic nominee for the November election – because she was not the official candidate.

But Ms Harris has now won enough votes among Democratic delegates to become her party's presidential nominee – even though the online voting process does not end until Monday.

“I am fully prepared to accept the results of this ‘coup’ and replace Joe on the debate stage with crazy Kamala Harris,” Mr Trump wrote on his own social media site, Truth Social.

“I spent hundreds of millions of dollars, time and effort to fight Joe, and when I won the debate, they threw a new candidate into the ring. It's not fair, but that's the way it is!”

“The rules will be similar to my debate with Sleepy Joe, who was treated horribly by his party, but with a full arena audience,” he added in a later message, referring to President Joe Biden, who has since dropped his re-election bid.

That second post was then deleted for a few minutes before being reposted, with Mr Trump removing his offer to hold a “major” town hall meeting on the same date if Ms Harris was “unwilling or unable to debate”.

Although no official details have been released, Mr Trump said the debate would be hosted by Fox News and would take place on September 4.

“The Fox News debate will be held in the Great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, at a site in an area to be determined,” he wrote.

“The debate will be moderated by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.”

Ms Harris said last month that she was “ready” after Fox News proposed a presidential debate between the two candidates.

Harris is set to become the first woman of color to lead a major party ticket. She has not yet chosen a running mate but is expected to interview candidates over the weekend.

Earlier this week, Mr Trump again sparked controversy after questioning the vice president's racial identity, sparking an outcry at a convention hosted by the National Association of Black Journalists in Chicago.

