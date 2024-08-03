PM Modi asks global economists to develop sustainable agri-food systems





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asked global agricultural economists to find ways to connect the world to sustainable agri-food systems, given that nearly 90 per cent of farmers are smallholders.

While inaugurating the International Conference of Agricultural Economists, the Prime Minister said that agriculture is at the heart of India's economic policy and marginal farmers are the backbone of the country's food security.

The 32nd International Conference of Agricultural Economists is a global event that brings together experts to discuss and promote innovative approaches to sustainable agriculture and climate-resilient agricultural practices. The previous conference took place from August 16 to 22, 2021 in Vancouver, Canada.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the government's promotion of chemical-free farming on a large scale, noting that this approach has yielded excellent results. “This year's budget also focuses on sustainable agriculture and climate-resilient agriculture. We are developing an entire ecosystem to support our farmers,” Modi said.

Government initiatives Over the past decade, the government has made available to farmers some 1,900 new climate-resilient crop varieties, including rice varieties that require 25 percent less water than traditional varieties. The government has also announced the release of 109 high-yielding, climate-resilient varieties of 32 field and horticultural crops, which can be grown throughout the year.

However, the The allocation of Rs 9,940 crore to the Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE) this year presents a different picture. This represents an increase of just 0.7 per cent over the 9,880 crore (revised estimate) allocated during FY24. The FY24 allocation marked an increase of about 9% over the previous year.

Modi said black rice has recently emerged as a superfood in India, especially popular for its medicinal value. Black rice from Manipur, Assam and Meghalaya is gaining popularity for its health benefits.

He said India was keen to share its experiences and innovations with the global community, and highlighted agricultural initiatives like soil health cards, solar farming, e-NAM, kisan credit cards and PM Fasal Bima Yojana.

Noting that 90 lakh hectares have been brought under micro-irrigation, Modi highlighted the potential benefits of India's 20 per cent ethanol blend target for agriculture and the environment.

Agriculture employs about 42% of India's workforce, or over 300 million people. Globally, the sector employs about 26% of workers, with significant regional variations.

