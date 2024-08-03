Saudi plans for 2034 call for stadium 350m above ground

Saudi Arabia has submitted plans to build 11 stadiums – including one 350 metres above ground – as part of the country's bid to host the 2034 World Cup.

The proposed stadium in Neom, an unfinished city in the northwest of the country, will only be accessible by high-speed elevators and driverless vehicles.

The arena, part of the country's The Line project aimed at diversifying the kingdom's economy away from oil, is set to host a quarter-final match.

Saudi Arabia's bid is not contested and the country had until an October deadline to submit its plans.

Of the 11 new stadiums, eight will be located in the capital Riyadh, including the 92,760-seat King Salman International Stadium, which will host the opening match and the final.

The cities of Jeddah, Al Khobar and Abha will also host matches.

The 2034 World Cup will be the first time the expanded tournament will be held in a single country with 48 teams.

The host country is expected to be confirmed by the FIFA Congress on December 11.

At the heart of the Saudi sports machine

What level of development remains to be achieved?

A rendering of the proposed Prince Mohammed bin Salman Stadium for the 2034 World Cup

The Prince Mohammed bin Salman Stadium will be built on top of a cliff, approximately 200 metres above the ground.

In the case of Neom, an entirely new city will have to be built.

Its flagship project, The Line, has been billed as a car-free city, just 200m wide and 170km long – although only 2.4km of the project is expected to be completed by 2030.

The line will be taller than the Empire State Building and about as long as the distance between Bristol and London.

The tender document states that the new Neom stadium will run entirely on renewable energy, mainly from wind and solar sources.

There are plans to build a new international airport in Neom, which, according to the tender document, will accommodate 12 million domestic and international visitors per year by 2034.

Airports in all other host cities are also set to be expanded, with Riyadh set to handle 100 million passengers a year by 2034, a 170% increase from 2023, while Abha airport will be upgraded to increase its passenger capacity from 1.5 million to 8 million in time for the tournament.

Saudi Arabia also plans to expand train and bus lines, with the document saying navigation within the country will be fast and efficient.

Qatar is reportedly spending $220 billion ($172 billion) to host the 2022 World Cup.

The Saudi bid document does not specify the overall cost of hosting, but the plans outlined would likely require hundreds of billions of dollars.

When could this happen?

As was the case at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, a winter tournament may be necessary to ensure temperatures are cool enough.

In Saudi Arabia, temperatures are mildest between October and April.

During these months, average daily temperatures in the host cities range between 15 and 30 degrees Celsius.

Between May and September, average daily temperatures vary between 17 and 38°C.

Full list of stadiums

Riyadh

King Salman International Stadium – capacity 92,760

King Fahad Sports City Stadium – 70,200

Prince Mohammed bin Salman Stadium – 46,979

New Murabba Stadium – 46,010

Roshn Stadium – 46,000

Prince Faisal bin Fahad Sports City Stadium – 46,865

Riyadh South Stadium – 47,060

King Saud University Stadium – 46,319

Jeddah

King Abdullah Sports City Stadium – 58,432

Qiddiya Coastal Stadium – 46,096

Jeddah Central Development Stadium – 45,794

King Abdullah Economic City Stadium – 45,700

Al-Khobar

Aramco Stadium – 46,096

Abha

King Khalid University Stadium – 45,428

Neom

Neom Stadium – 46,010

Sports Washing Concerns

Saudi Arabia has reportedly invested more than $5 billion in sports since 2021, when the country's crown prince made it a key part of his economic diversification strategy.

The country has hosted several major sporting events, including football, Formula One, golf and boxing, while the country's Public Investment Fund launched the breakaway LIV Golf series, took control of four Saudi Pro League clubs and bought Newcastle United.

However, the Gulf kingdom has been accused of using its investments in sport and hosting of high-profile events to enhance its international reputation – a process known as “sportswashing”.

The country has been criticized for its human rights abuses and has been accused of the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018, women's rights violations, criminalization of homosexuality, restrictions on freedom of expression and war in Yemen.

The Saudi government says investing in sports boosts the economy, opens it up to tourism and encourages people to be more active.

According to FIFA guidelines, countries bidding to host the event must commit to respecting human rights.

Speaking to BBC Sport in December, Saudi Sports Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal said accusations of sportswashing against the country were very superficial.

“Every country has room for improvement, no one is perfect. We are aware of this and these events help us reform for a better future for all,” he said.