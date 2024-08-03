Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan to begin two-day visit to Egypt on Sunday





Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will begin a two-day visit to Egypt on Sunday at the invitation of his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty, the official Anadolu news agency reported, citing diplomatic sources. Abdelatty was appointed foreign minister last month in the new government. The upcoming visit will be Fidan's first official meeting with his Egyptian counterpart. During their meeting, Fidan and Abdelatty will discuss preparations for the first high-level meeting of the Strategic Cooperation Council to be held during the upcoming visit of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to Turkey. They will also assess the current status of nearly 20 agreements to be signed. Discussions will focus on bilateral political, economic and cultural relations as well as current regional developments. Possibilities for long-term cooperation in the fields of energy, health, tourism and the defense industry will also be discussed. Key topics of the visit will include humanitarian aid in Gaza and growing regional tensions. Developments in Libya, Sudan and Somalia will also be discussed. Fidan is expected to visit the Rafah border crossing with Gaza and inspect a logistics center of the Egyptian Red Crescent that handles humanitarian aid shipments from Turkey to Gaza. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, who once called Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi a murderer, oppressor and putschist for his role in the 2013 military coup that ousted the Muslim Brotherhood from power in Egypt, called Sisi a “brother” during his visit to Cairo after an 11-year hiatus. The diplomatic shift comes after a decade of strained relations following the coup, which Erdoan had strongly opposed. The coup, which ousted then-President Mohamed Morsi, a member of the Muslim Brotherhood and an ally of Erdoan, caused a deep rift between Ankara and Cairo. Erdoan’s government had been a strong supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood and often disagreed with the Egyptian government’s crackdown on the group. Turkey’s rapprochement with Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, countries that consider the Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organization, has been accompanied by restrictions on freedom of movement and the ability of Islamist groups to operate in the country. Turkey has called on Brotherhood-affiliated television channels to limit their critical coverage of el-Sisi and shut down at least one of their channels during Erdoan’s visit to Jeddah last year. Turkey has refused to renew the residency permits of members or people linked to the group in an attempt to persuade them to leave the country, has reportedly arrested some of the leaders and is considering deporting many others at the request of the Egyptian president, possibly to a third country. Ankara has been trying to repair its broken relations with el-Sisi since 2020. The first signs of a thaw appeared in May 2021, when a Turkish delegation visited Egypt to discuss possible normalization. In November 2022, Erdoğan and el-Sisi shook hands in Qatar, in what the Egyptian presidency announced as a new beginning in their relations. After Turkey was hit by two devastating earthquakes in February 2023, the two heads of state spoke on the phone. The normalization of relations was completed by the mutual appointment of ambassadors in July 2023. Did you like it? Take a second to support Turkish Minute on Patreon!

