Harris campaign rejects Trump's proposal to change debate date | 2024 US election news





Donald Trump has proposed that the next US presidential debate take place on Fox News on September 4.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump offered to debate Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris on Fox News on September 4, and the Harris campaign responded by saying Trump was trying to pull out of a debate that was scheduled to air on ABC.

The rules would be similar to those for the first debate with President Joe Biden, who has since dropped out of reelection, Trump said in a message posted on Truth Social Friday night. But this time, the debate would take place in a full stadium and in the key swing state of Pennsylvania, Trump said.

Donald Trump is scared and trying to walk away from the debate he has already agreed to participate in, running straight to Fox News to save him, Harris campaign communications director Michael Tyler said in a statement released Saturday.

He needs to stop playing games and show up for the debate he has already committed to on September 10.

Trump's offer to host a debate on Fox comes shortly after the Democratic National Committee launched an ad campaign Friday taunting him by saying the convicted felon was afraid to debate and questioned whether it was because of his stance on abortion.

The vice president will be there in some capacity to take advantage of the opportunity to address a national audience in prime time, Tyler said, seemingly suggesting she would show up if Trump doesn't.

We will be happy to discuss further debates after the one that both campaigns have already agreed on.

After Biden withdrew from the race on July 21 and endorsed Harris, Trump said he would not debate her because she was not the official nominee.

On Friday, Harris, 59, secured the delegate votes needed to clinch the Democratic nomination.

Harris also said last month that she was ready after Fox News proposed the presidential debate between the two candidates on September 17.

Recent polls show a tight contest between Harris and Trump, who had a larger lead over Biden after the first debate.

