A new Taiwanese TV drama will reveal the “sheer horror” of a Chinese invasion – and serve as a wake-up call to the world, an expert has warned.

A chilling trailer for the upcoming series Zero Day shows the island under siege by the Chinese military.

The nearly 18-minute trailer was unveiled in Taipei last week during the capital's annual air exercise.

Partly funded by the Taiwanese government, it shows a Chinese “search and rescue mission” turning into a full-scale invasion.

It shows China setting up a naval blockade, triggering scenes of panic as citizens desperately try to escape and others sign up to fight and defend the island.

It also includes a disturbing broadcast by Chinese state media to Taiwanese citizens about “completing peaceful unification.”

China has been lurking around Taiwan for decades, and threats of invasion have intensified in recent months.

Beijing considers Taiwan its own domain and has vowed to take the island by force if necessary.

Taiwan fears that a “surprise attack” from China is inevitable and has been preparing for war for years.

Professor Kerry Brown, director of the Lau China Institute at King's College London, hopes the TV series will “make people think” about the looming threat of war.

He told The Sun: “If a performance like this alerts everyone… to the scale horror of a military attack on the island, then it might serve some purpose – the way that depictions of nuclear war in the 1950s and 1960s made people much more supportive of not using nuclear weapons.

“A relatively realistic depiction of the horror that war could represent might calm minds rather than inciting them to beat the drums of war.”

In an opening scene of the trailer, a Taiwan News channel warns of liberation of Chinese people Army The plane flew over the South China Sea before “suddenly disappearing from our radar screens.”

“China is blocking Taiwan's waters under the pretext of search and rescue,” she said.

Panic spreads as Taiwanese army withdraws and Chinese army lands in Kinmen – a First line island off the coast of China.

It would later become a “declaration of war by China.”

Chilling scenes show eerily quiet neighborhoods in Taiwan as tanks roam the streets and fighter jets soar overhead.

Chaos erupts as Taiwanese citizens desperately try to empty their banks and flee – while other countries rush to help with urgent evacuations.

Meanwhile, shipping through the Taiwan Strait has come to a standstill, causing global economic chaos.

On a Chinese state television show, a newsreader asks Taiwanese citizens to “follow the instructions” of Chinese soldiers.

The message is displayed on all screens across the island, asking citizens to “raise their arms” and “show that they are not armed.”

The 10-part series comes as China keeps a watchful eye on a “volatile” United States, according to Professor Brown – whose forthcoming book, The Taiwan Story, will be published in November.

“The Chinese government is more likely to be guided by political than military considerations in its treatment of Taiwan,” he said.

“The most difficult problem at the moment is the position of the United States, which is volatile.

“And for the first time in many decades, [it] sees a number of prominent politicians, such as former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, advocating for Taiwan to be given much greater status and recognition.

“This would threaten to cross a red line with the Beijing government.

“The new administration led by Lai Ching-te is trying to strike a balance, avoiding alienating the United States and avoiding antagonizing China to the point of overreach.”

Beijing has hated Lai, calling him a “troublemaker separatist” since he was sworn in as Taiwan's new president in May.

At the time, China told Taiwan it was heading toward “a perilous situation of war and danger.”

Beijing Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said: “Since taking office, the leader of the Taiwan region has seriously challenged the one-China principle.”

Pushing our compatriots in Taiwan into a perilous situation of war and danger.

“This is playing with fire, and those who play with fire will end up getting burned.”

Qian said China would not stop until “the complete reunification of the motherland is achieved.”

A month later, China issued a terrifying warning vowing to “crush” any attempt by Taiwan to secede from the “motherland.”

Defense chief Dong Jun has blasted “dangerous separatists” in Taiwan and said his military was ready to “forcefully” enter the war.

There are also concerns that Taiwan could become a major point of contention between Washington and Beijing – a potential invasion would force the US to abandon the island or face a full-scale war with China that could escalate into World War III.

Experts have long believed that China has planned to use maritime blockades to isolate the island, forcing it to surrender when military supplies dwindle.

Why does China want to invade Taiwan? TAIWAN insists it is an independent nation after splitting from mainland China in a 1949 civil war. But China says Taiwan remains part of its territory with which it must one day be reunited – and has not ruled out using force to take the island and place it under Beijing's control. The island, located about 160 kilometers off the coast of southeastern China, considers itself separate from mainland China, with its own constitution and democratically elected leaders. Taiwan is located in the “First Island Chain,” which includes a list of U.S.-friendly territories that are critical to Washington's foreign policy in the region. It also puts it in an ideal position to slow a Chinese attack on the West. And with tensions high between the two nations, Taiwan is likely to aid China's enemy if it means maintaining its independence. Taiwan's economy is another factor in China's desperation to reclaim its land. If China takes possession of the island, it could be freer to project power into the Western Pacific and compete with the United States, thanks to the fact that much of the world's electronics is made in Taiwan. This would allow Beijing to take control of an industry that drives the global economy. China says its intentions are peaceful, but President Xi Jinping has also used threats against the small island nation.

Others believe Beijing will deploy its forces on Taiwan's “red beaches” and attack on land.

US intelligence agencies believe Xi Jinping has ordered the Chinese military to prepare to annex Taiwan as early as 2027.

Some experts fear that a “misunderstanding” could trigger an “uncontrolled escalation” leading to all-out war in the region.

In May, Beijing conducted massive military exercises, in which dozens of warplanes filled the skies above the island and an armada launched toward its shores in a simulated World War III-style invasion.

The unprecedented move was seen as a harsh punishment for the separatist actions of Taiwan's independence forces.

The mock invasion lasted for more than 24 hours with 27 other warships and 62 warplanes blockading the island.

Taiwan condemned the military exercises as “irrational provocations.”

It quickly mobilized its naval, air and land forces to “defend the sovereignty of the island.”

The rebel island has dispatched fighter jets and even placed missile units on high alert.

According to local media, Zero Day is set to air following year.

According to reports, the producer of the series is aiming to sign a deal with a major international streaming platform to broadcast the series.

Actors expected to appear in the series include JapanIssei Takahashi and Hong Kong-Taiwanese actor Chapman To.