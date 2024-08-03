PDIP values ​​are not sincere, PKS demands evaluation

Bisnis.comJAKARTA – Apologies from President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) received mixed responses from politicians. Some thought it was insincere and called on Jokowi to conduct an evaluation, not just an apology.

As is known, Jokowi recently apologized for all the mistakes and errors made during his term in office during the last term.

“I and Kiai Haji Ma'ruf Amin would like to apologize profusely for all the mistakes and mistakes made so far. Especially as long as we both fulfilled our mandate as President of the Republic of Indonesia and Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia,” Jokowi said at the national commemoration and prayer event ahead of the 79th anniversary of the Republic of Indonesia at the Merdeka Palace courtyard, Central Jakarta, Thursday (1/8/2024).

Furthermore, he admitted that during his 10 years of leadership alongside Jusuf Kalla and Ma'ruf Amin, he realized that he could not please everyone.

According to him, not only in the context of leadership, but also in the context of life, no human being is perfect.

“It is also impossible for us to meet the expectations of all parties. I am not perfect, I am an ordinary human being, this perfection belongs only to Allah SWT. Belongs only to Allah, the kingdom of the heavens and the earth and everything in it, He is Almighty over everything,” he said.

This is why the Head of State invited all the participants present to pray together to ask for the help of Allah SWT so that the dreams of the nation can come true in the future.

“Finally, I invite all of us present to pray together, asking for the help of Allah SWT so that we can easily achieve the ideals of a developed nation, a nation that is baldatun toyyibatun warobbun ghofur. May Allah always answer our prayers,” Jokowi concluded.

PDIP considers him insincere

PDIP DPP Chairman Deddy Sitorus doubts the sincerity of President Joko Widodo's (Jokowi) public apology towards the end of his term.

“When referring to his data and habits, Mr. Jokowi always says things that are contradictory or not in line with his feelings, thoughts, and actions. So I don't know if he is sincere or not this time, maybe he is acting to seek sympathy,” Deddy told Business, Friday (02/08/2024).

The member of the DPR Commission VI explained that if Jokowi seriously wants to apologize to the Indonesian people, he must take concrete measures. He asked the Indonesian leader to repeal all regulations that weigh on society.

He gave an example, Jokowi could cancel the proposal to form a Supreme Advisory Council (DPA) whose bill is currently being discussed in the House of Representatives. Then, the articles that could harm the spirit of the 98 Reform must also be removed in the revision of the TNI-Polri law.

“If these things are done, then we will learn to believe that he is serious about apologizing to the people,” he explained.

Deddy also encouraged Jokowi to use his remaining time to repair the damage done to all institutions related to democracy, law enforcement, human rights, the environment and the distribution of justice and welfare.

PKS promotes evaluation

DPP Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) Chairman Mardani Ali Sera has called on President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to conduct an assessment after he publicly apologized before his term ends on October 20.

Mardani appreciated the apology from the number one person in Indonesia. However, he continued, an apology alone is not enough.

“Good and wise statement. It must be followed by real action,” Mardani said in Bisnis on Friday (02/08/2024).

This member of the DPR Commission II gave an example, Jokowi was able to reflect on what he did while leading Indonesia over the past ten years. His successor, President-elect Prabowo Subianto, will then be able to make targeted improvements.

“Pak Jokowi can make his own assessment and make it known that the existing shortcomings will be continued by the president-elect,” Marani said.

Kaesang on his father

President Joko Widodo's (Jokowi) son Kaesang Pangarep believes that Jokowi's figure as president is certainly not free from mistakes.

“I think that as president, you are definitely not perfect. “No living creature in this world is perfect, there are bound to be people who make mistakes,” he said in the Kebayoran Lama area, South Jakarta, Friday (02/08/2024).

Therefore, he considered Jokowi's apology to the Indonesian people to be humane.

“Moreover, he has just retired,” said the general chairman of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI).