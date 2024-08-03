Politics
PDIP values are not sincere, PKS demands evaluation
Bisnis.comJAKARTA – Apologies from President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) received mixed responses from politicians. Some thought it was insincere and called on Jokowi to conduct an evaluation, not just an apology.
As is known, Jokowi recently apologized for all the mistakes and errors made during his term in office during the last term.
“I and Kiai Haji Ma'ruf Amin would like to apologize profusely for all the mistakes and mistakes made so far. Especially as long as we both fulfilled our mandate as President of the Republic of Indonesia and Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia,” Jokowi said at the national commemoration and prayer event ahead of the 79th anniversary of the Republic of Indonesia at the Merdeka Palace courtyard, Central Jakarta, Thursday (1/8/2024).
Furthermore, he admitted that during his 10 years of leadership alongside Jusuf Kalla and Ma'ruf Amin, he realized that he could not please everyone.
According to him, not only in the context of leadership, but also in the context of life, no human being is perfect.
“It is also impossible for us to meet the expectations of all parties. I am not perfect, I am an ordinary human being, this perfection belongs only to Allah SWT. Belongs only to Allah, the kingdom of the heavens and the earth and everything in it, He is Almighty over everything,” he said.
This is why the Head of State invited all the participants present to pray together to ask for the help of Allah SWT so that the dreams of the nation can come true in the future.
“Finally, I invite all of us present to pray together, asking for the help of Allah SWT so that we can easily achieve the ideals of a developed nation, a nation that is baldatun toyyibatun warobbun ghofur. May Allah always answer our prayers,” Jokowi concluded.
PDIP considers him insincere
PDIP DPP Chairman Deddy Sitorus doubts the sincerity of President Joko Widodo's (Jokowi) public apology towards the end of his term.
“When referring to his data and habits, Mr. Jokowi always says things that are contradictory or not in line with his feelings, thoughts, and actions. So I don't know if he is sincere or not this time, maybe he is acting to seek sympathy,” Deddy told Business, Friday (02/08/2024).
The member of the DPR Commission VI explained that if Jokowi seriously wants to apologize to the Indonesian people, he must take concrete measures. He asked the Indonesian leader to repeal all regulations that weigh on society.
He gave an example, Jokowi could cancel the proposal to form a Supreme Advisory Council (DPA) whose bill is currently being discussed in the House of Representatives. Then, the articles that could harm the spirit of the 98 Reform must also be removed in the revision of the TNI-Polri law.
“If these things are done, then we will learn to believe that he is serious about apologizing to the people,” he explained.
Deddy also encouraged Jokowi to use his remaining time to repair the damage done to all institutions related to democracy, law enforcement, human rights, the environment and the distribution of justice and welfare.
PKS promotes evaluation
DPP Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) Chairman Mardani Ali Sera has called on President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to conduct an assessment after he publicly apologized before his term ends on October 20.
Mardani appreciated the apology from the number one person in Indonesia. However, he continued, an apology alone is not enough.
“Good and wise statement. It must be followed by real action,” Mardani said in Bisnis on Friday (02/08/2024).
This member of the DPR Commission II gave an example, Jokowi was able to reflect on what he did while leading Indonesia over the past ten years. His successor, President-elect Prabowo Subianto, will then be able to make targeted improvements.
“Pak Jokowi can make his own assessment and make it known that the existing shortcomings will be continued by the president-elect,” Marani said.
Kaesang on his father
President Joko Widodo's (Jokowi) son Kaesang Pangarep believes that Jokowi's figure as president is certainly not free from mistakes.
“I think that as president, you are definitely not perfect. “No living creature in this world is perfect, there are bound to be people who make mistakes,” he said in the Kebayoran Lama area, South Jakarta, Friday (02/08/2024).
Therefore, he considered Jokowi's apology to the Indonesian people to be humane.
“Moreover, he has just retired,” said the general chairman of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI).
|
Sources
2/ https://kabar24.bisnis.com/read/20240804/15/1787945/jokowi-minta-maaf-pdip-nilai-tak-tulus-pks-tuntut-evaluasi
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- PDIP values are not sincere, PKS demands evaluation
- Ex-Trump WH official: Disaster for Trump if he doesn't debate Harris
- Chen defeats world No. 1 Sun to defend women's table tennis title at Paris 2024
- The sheer horror of Taiwan invasion will be revealed in chilling TV series Zero Day and will be a 'wake-up call to the world'
- Harris campaign rejects Trump's proposal to change debate date | 2024 US election news
- Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan to begin two-day visit to Egypt on Sunday
- Saudi plans for 2034 call for stadium 350m above ground
- Several police officers injured in violent clashes between protesters across Britain
- Centre denied me permission to visit Paris and cheer on Indian hockey team: Punjab CM
- PM Modi asks global economists to develop sustainable agri-food systems
- Gus Yahya says Jokowi's apology shows good leader
- 6.8 magnitude earthquake hits Lingig City, Surigao del Sur