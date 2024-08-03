PM Modi – Reader of Kashmir





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said agriculture was at the heart of India's economic policies, adding that small farmers were the biggest force behind India's food security.

“Agriculture is at the heart of India’s economic policies. India’s 90 per cent small and land-poor farmers are the biggest force behind India’s food security,” Prime Minister Modi said, addressing the inaugural ceremony of the 32nd International Association of Agricultural Economists at the National Agricultural Science Centre (NASC) complex in Delhi.

He pointed out that a similar situation prevailed in several developing countries in Asia, which made the Indian model applicable. Citing the example of natural farming, the Prime Minister said that the positive results of promoting chemical-free natural farming on a large scale were visible in the country.

He also mentioned the emphasis on sustainable and climate resilient agriculture in this year's budget, along with developing a comprehensive ecosystem to support Indian farmers.

Highlighting the government's emphasis on research and development of climate resilient crops, the Prime Minister said that nearly 1,900 new climate resilient varieties have been released to farmers in the last ten years. He cited examples of rice varieties in India that require 25 per cent less water than traditional varieties and the emergence of black rice as a superfood.

“Black rice from Manipur, Assam and Meghalaya is the preferred choice because of its medicinal value,” he said, adding that India is also keen to share its experiences in this field with the international community.

The Prime Minister also acknowledged the seriousness of the nutrition problem, as well as water scarcity and climate change. He presented millet as a solution, given the quality of this superfood, which requires “minimum water and maximum production.”

Prime Minister Modi expressed India's willingness to share its millet basket with the world and mentioned that last year was celebrated as the International Year of Millets.

Talking about the initiatives to link agriculture with modern technology, the Prime Minister spoke about Soil Health Card, Solar Farming, which leads farmers to become energy suppliers, Digital Agriculture Marketplace i.e. e-Nam, Kisan Credit Card and PM Fasal Bima Yojana.

He also spoke about the formalisation of agriculture and allied sectors, ranging from traditional farmers to agri-startups, from natural farming to farm stays and from farm to table. He informed that in the last 10 years, 90 lakh hectares have been brought under micro-irrigation. As India is rapidly moving towards the target of 20 per cent ethanol blend, he said, both agriculture and environment stand to benefit.

Throwing light on leveraging digital technology in the agriculture sector in India, the Prime Minister mentioned the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi where money is transferred to the bank accounts of 10 crore farmers with just a click, and a digital public infrastructure for digital crop survey that provides real-time information to farmers and enables them to take data-driven decisions.

He stressed that millions of farmers will benefit from this initiative and improve their economic situation.

He also mentioned a major campaign for land digitalization, where farmers will be given a digital identification number for their land, and the promotion of drones in agriculture, where “drone didis” are being trained to use drones.

Prime Minister Modi reiterated India's commitment to global well-being as 'Vishwa Bandhu'. He recalled India's vision for global well-being and mentioned various mantras put forward by India at various forums, including 'One Earth, One Family, One Future', 'Mission LiFE' and 'One Earth, One Health'.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted India's approach of not considering the health of humans, plants and animals in isolation.

“The challenges facing sustainable agriculture and food systems can only be addressed through the holistic approach of ‘One Land, One Family, One Future’,” the Prime Minister said.

He added that these measures will not only benefit Indian farmers but will also strengthen global food security. The Prime Minister noted the presence of a large number of youth and expressed confidence that the next five days will see ways to connect the world to sustainable agri-food systems. “We will learn from each other and we will also teach each other,” he concluded.

The triennial conference, organized by the International Association of Agricultural Economists, will be held from August 2-7, 2024. The theme of this year's conference is “Transformation towards sustainable agri-food systems.” Facebook

