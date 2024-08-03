Inside the Conservative Party leadership election: who are the candidates?





The full list of Conservative MPs running for party leader has now been published, and one of these candidates will succeed Rishi Sunak as party leader from 2 November 2024. But who are the candidates? Robert Jenrick Jenrick was the latest candidate to announce he was running for the party leadership. Previously seen as a centrist and former Remain supporter, he has moved to the right of the party since his time as immigration minister and previously supported Home Secretary Suella Braverman. Odds: Ladbrokes 5-2, William Hill 11-4.

Mel Stride Mel Stride, probably the least known of the six candidates, is the MP for Central Devon. He has been an MP since 2010 and is running as a centrist candidate. He has said that if he were party leader he would rule out a merger with the Reform Party and Nigel Farage. At 62, he is the same age as Keir Starmer and is the oldest candidate in the race. THE STORY CONTINUES AFTER THE ADVERTISEMENT Odds: Ladbrokes 28-1, William Hill 20-1. Tom Tugendhat Tugendhat, MP for Tonbridge, was appointed security minister in Rishi Sunak's government after a strong campaign for the Conservative leadership in the summer of 2022, in which Liz Truss and then Rishi Sunak won. THE STORY CONTINUES AFTER THE ADVERTISEMENT He has often spoken of his military background: as a reserve officer who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, Tugendhat became an MP in 2015 and built a strong reputation on foreign policy issues. He chaired the Foreign Affairs Select Committee between 2017 and 2022. As part of his leadership speech, Tugendhat spoke of Britain leaving the ECHR, a promise that is increasingly popular among the right. He voted to remain in 2016. Odds:Ladbrokes5-1. William Hill 4-1. THE STORY CONTINUES AFTER THE ADVERTISEMENT James Cleverly Cleverly was the first MP to announce his intention to run. He served as Home Secretary and Foreign Secretary in the Sunak and Truss governments, and was Education Secretary and Chairman of Boris Johnson's Conservative Party. He first became an MP in 2015. He voted for Brexit in 2016 and is considered the most centrist of the candidates. He is currently Shadow Home Secretary and MP for Braintree, Essex. Odds: Ladbrokes, 6-1, William Hill 9-2. Kemi Badenoc One of the new MPs to stand for party leader, Kemi became MP for North West Essex in 2017. Under the previous government, she served as Minister for Business and Minister for Women and Equalities. Badenoch has frequently commented on gender and culture war issues, including calling for a change to the Equality Act so that sex is defined solely as a person's biological sex. She has also become known for her combative style and for describing herself as “anti-woke”. She is currently the favourite to win the election, although she narrowly triumphed in the general election, winning a small majority of 2,610 votes, down from 27,594 previously. Go Patel Priti Patel has been an MP since 2010. She served as International Development Secretary under Theresa May and Home Secretary under Johnson. She was sacked by Theresa May for meeting Israeli ministers without permission during a trip to the country. Patel was accused of harassment while at the Home Office and a Cabinet Office investigation found she had unintentionally breached the ministerial code in her behaviour towards civil servants. She resigned when Boris Johnson left Downing Street. A strong advocate on immigration, Patel launched a points-based immigration system as Home Secretary, signed the agreement with Rwanda to process British asylum seekers in that country and concluded returns agreements with Albania and Serbia. She supported Brexit in 2016 and was a leading figure in the Vote Leave movement. Odds:Ladbrokes and William Hill, 8-1.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.upday.com/uk/inside-the-tory-leadership-election-who-are-the-candidates The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos