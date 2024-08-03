Erdogan, Pope Francis unite against criticism of Olympic performance





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan recently expressed concern to Pope Francis about what he called an “immoral display” at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics. The criticism stems primarily from a segment of the ceremony that featured drag queens and artistic performances that Erdogan said did not respect sacred values. He called the performance an affront not only to Islamic beliefs but also to Christian traditions, in an effort to unite religious leaders against acts that mock those beliefs that are dear to their hearts. The precise moment that triggered Erdogan’s reaction was a painting resembling the biblical “Last Supper,” depicting drag queens among performers arranged to imitate Jesus Christ and his apostles. The performance, intended to celebrate the dynamism of France’s LGBTQ+ community, instead sparked anger among conservative leaders who saw it as an inappropriate mix of culture and religion. The reaction from Turkey’s leaders is not new. Erdogan’s government has a history of fighting LGBTQ+ rights and has labeled the community “deviant,” often arguing that such expressions threaten traditional family values. His recent conversation with Pope Francis marks a notable attempt to find a collective religious position against what he sees as a growing trend toward ridiculing the faith. Since 2015, pride marches have been banned in Turkey, reflecting Erdogan’s increasingly hardline stance against LGBTQ+ rights. In his phone call with Pope Francis, Erdogan expressed his strong disapproval, saying that “human dignity was being trampled upon” and that the protest at the Olympics was degrading to religious and moral values. He stressed the importance of solidarity among religious leaders to combat such artistic performances. This incident highlights the recurring cultural and political tensions that arise from the coexistence of traditional values ​​and progressive movements within diverse societies. Many religious leaders around the world are grappling with the implications of such protests, balancing the importance of defending inclusion with the desire to preserve sacred traditions. As preparations for the Paris Olympics continue, the debate over cultural performance, artistic freedom and religious respect is likely to intensify. Erdogan’s call for collective action with Pope Francis could represent a mobilization of conservative views at a time when many world leaders feel challenged by liberal ideologies that they believe undermine established norms. This convergence of events is part of a broader global context, in which religious sentiments are increasingly finding resonance in political discourse. The repercussions of Erdogan’s statement will be felt beyond Turkey, as it invites other conservative leaders to address similar cultural challenges in their regions. The debates surrounding the opening ceremony events could either fuel contentious cultural debates or spark a deeper dialogue about the role of religion in public expression, including in the arts. Observers predict that this debate will not only shape the narrative leading up to the Olympics, but will also have lasting implications for how societies negotiate their shared values ​​in the future.

