What you need to know if you're leaving





ATLANTA — Former President Donald Trump and his running mate, J.D. Vance, traveled to Atlanta on Saturday for a rally at the Georgia State University Convocation Center, which seats 8,000 people.

The rally doors opened at 1 p.m. The rally began at 3 p.m., as scheduled. J.D. Vance spoke around 4:30 p.m. Donald Trump was scheduled to speak at 5 p.m., but at 5:16 p.m., he sat down for a panel discussion on inflation with local black business owners.

FOX 5 Atlanta streamed the rally live on Facebook, YouTube, its website and the FOX Local streaming app.

The Georgia State University Convocation Center is located at 455 Capitol Ave. SE in Atlanta.

What drivers can expect

Drivers can expect rolling closures on Interstate 85 near the airport.

These gradual closures will continue as Trump heads to the Convocation Center.

There will be closures on Capitol Avenue, Ralph David Abernathy and University Avenue near the center.

There will also be intermittent closures throughout the day as event preparation continues ahead of the gathering.

People line up early for Trump/Vance rally

People began lining up early in downtown Atlanta on Saturday ahead of a rally with former President Trump and his running mate, JD Vance.

If you are going to do a rally

If you're going to the rally, here are some things you need to know:

You must have a ticket to get in. Arrive early. People were already lining up early Saturday morning. Parking will open at 8 a.m. It will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. ADA parking on site is limited. There are two lots. The blue lot is located at 76 Fulton St. SW and the green lot is at 640 Pollard Blvd. SW. Reservations are not accepted for parking. Do not bring purses or bags. GSU normally has a clear bag policy, but the Trump campaign event notice says no bags or purses. It does not mention clear bags. Do not bring prohibited items such as balloons, banners, signs, drones, chairs, coolers, e-cigarettes, explosives, firearms, glass or metal containers, lights/laser pointers, tear gas/pepper spray, noisemakers, selfie sticks, tripods, umbrellas, etc. Other ways to get to the site

Carpooling: Driver can drop off passengers at the corner of Fulton Street SW and Capitol Avenue SE

MARTA: The GSU MARTA station is 0.7 miles from the Convocation Center.

Can I still get a ticket?

It looks like you can still get a ticket. Click here to register.

Who will be there?

We don't have a confirmed list, but it's a safe bet that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene will be there.

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones said he would speak at the rally.

Georgia Republican Party Chairman Josh McKoon is expected to attend.

Amy Kremer, RNC National Committee member.

Who won't be there

Governor Brian Kemp will not be in attendance due to another commitment.

Former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan will also not be attending because he is a vocal critic of the former president.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Attorney General Chris Carr will also not be present.

Previous Trump/Harris visits

This is the former president's fourth visit to Georgia this year. He traveled to Georgia for a fundraiser in April in Rome. Before that, he attended a campaign rally with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

And he was here in June for the first presidential debate against President Joe Biden.

Currently, he has no further visits planned to Georgia before the election, but that could change.

This will be JD Vance's first visit to Atlanta as the Republican vice presidential candidate.

Vice President Kamala Harris was in Atlanta last week for a rally at the same venue. She is also scheduled to attend an Aug. 9 rally with her yet-to-be-announced running mate in Savannah.

