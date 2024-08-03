Trump pulls out of ABC News Harris debate, agrees to appear on Fox News One





Donald Trump has pulled out of the presidential debate originally scheduled for September 10 on ABC News.

Instead, the former president announced on Truth Social early Saturday morning that he had agreed to debate Kamala Harris on Fox News on September 4.

In his post, he wrote: “The debate was originally scheduled against Sleepy Joe Biden on ABC, but was canceled as Biden will no longer be a participant, and I am in litigation against ABC Network and George Slopadopoulos, creating a conflict of interest.”

Trump agreed to the initial debate on the network two months after filing his lawsuit against ABC News, and George Stephanopoulos was never assigned to moderate it.

He continued his message on Truth Social, explaining that his Fox News debate will be held in Pennsylvania and will be moderated by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.

“The rules will be similar to the rules of my debate with Sleepy Joe, who was treated horribly by his party – BUT WITH A FULL AUDIENCE,” he concluded in a message, referring to the June 27 debate between Biden and Trump that ultimately led the president to withdraw his reelection bid and endorse his vice president as the Democratic presidential nominee.

Harris responded to a screenshot of Truth Social's post on X (formerly Twitter) by writing, “Interesting how 'anytime, anywhere' becomes 'specific time, specific safe place.'” She added, “I'll be there on September 10th, as he agreed. Hope to see him there.”

His campaign communications director, Michael Tyler, also shared a statement posted on X. It read: “Donald Trump is scared and trying to back out of the debate he has already agreed to do and is running straight to Fox News to save it. He needs to stop playing games and show up for the debate he has already committed to on September 10th. The Vice President will be there in some capacity to take advantage of the opportunity to speak to a national audience in prime time. We are happy to discuss other debates after the one both campaigns have already agreed to do. Mr. Anytime, Anywhere, Anyplace should have no problem with that, unless he is too scared to show up on September 10th.”

It is unclear whether ABC will continue the debate. However, Trump issued an ultimatum in another Truth Social post, writing, according to the New York Times, “I will see it on September 4th or I will not see it at all.”

Trump's withdrawal from the initial debate program and platform comes days after he questioned Harris' identity as a black woman on stage at the National Association of Black Journalists convention in Chicago.

“She’s always been of Indian descent and she was just promoting her Indian heritage,” he said during a live Q&A on Wednesday. “I didn’t know she was black until a few years ago when she became black, and now she wants to be known as black. So I don’t know if she’s Indian or black?”

He continued: “I respect either one, but she clearly doesn't, because she was Indian all her life, and then all of a sudden she turned around and became a black person. I think somebody needs to look into that.”

Harris' campaign released a statement following the former president's remarks, calling his hostility “just a taste of the chaos and division” her campaign seeks and Americans can expect from a second term.

“The hostility Donald Trump displayed on stage today is the same hostility he has displayed throughout his life, throughout his term in office, and throughout his presidential campaign as he seeks to regain power and impose his harmful Project 2025 agenda on the American people,” his campaign’s communications director, Michael Tyler, wrote in a statement.

He added: “Trump has launched personal attacks and insults against Black journalists in the same way he has throughout his presidency – while he has failed Black families and let the entire country dig itself out of the hole he left us in. Donald Trump has already proven that he cannot unite America, so he is trying to divide us.”

Tyler concluded his statement by emphasizing that Trump's remarks at the convention reflected the same sentiment Americans would sense on the debate stage “as Vice President Harris offers a vision of opportunity and freedom for all Americans. All Donald Trump needs to do is stop playing games and show up to the debate on September 10th.”

