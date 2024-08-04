Donald Trump and JD Vance hold campaign rally in Atlanta





ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) – Running for president? Then you better come to Georgia, because that's where the debates and the votes are.

Donald Trump and JD Vance made their first joint appearance in the Peach State Saturday at Georgia State University's Convocation Center, the same site where presumptive Democratic nominee Kamala Harris held a rally Tuesday night.

Several people before Trump and Vance appeared on stage, including former Georgia Sen. David Perdue, Republican candidate for Georgia's 3rd Congressional District Brian Jack, Georgia Congressman Mike Collins and Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Fresh off the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee last month, Trump and Vance attended a rally together in Michigan. The rally came exactly one week after Thomas Matthew Crooks, who allegedly wanted to assassinate Trump, opened fire at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The last time Trump himself was in Atlanta, it was to debate President Joe Biden on CNN. Biden’s uneven and faltering performance led to a cascading series of events that ultimately ended his 2024 reelection bid and led to Harris becoming the presumptive Democratic nominee for the White House.

The Democratic National Convention is scheduled to be held in Chicago from August 19-22, 2024. On Friday, Harris' campaign said it had secured enough delegates to clinch the nomination; now all eyes are on who she will choose as her vice presidential running mate.

Trump's rally came Saturday after the 45th president's controversial appearance last week at the National Association of Black Journalists conference in Chicago. Trump claimed Harris misled voters about her race during an onstage interview that quickly turned hostile.

“I didn't know she was black until a few years ago when she became black and now she wants to be known as black,” Trump said. So, I don't know, is she Indian or is she black?

Some members of Atlanta's black community were outraged.

Donald Trump is truly a capricious thug, said AME Bishop Reginald Jackson. It makes us even more determined to support (Harris) and the support that (Trump) thought he could get from the black community, particularly black men, I think he jeopardized yesterday.

Republicans at the state and federal levels rushed to defend Trump.

“He’s there, he’s having a conversation, and the conversation is not just about the people in this room,” said Josh McKoon, chairman of the Georgia Republican Party. “There have been too many Republicans who have said there’s no way we’re going to get anywhere with the black vote, so we’re not even going to try. We’re not even going to engage, which is frankly insulting. I’m very grateful that we have a leader at the top of our list who is not afraid to go anywhere and talk to anyone.”

In 2020, Biden became the first Democrat to win Georgia or any other Deep South state since Bill Clinton in 1992.

Biden is now the first sitting president since Lyndon B. Johnson in 1968 to end his reelection campaign. He is also the first presidential candidate in modern political history to withdraw from the race after winning nearly all of his party's delegates.

Trump's choice of Vance, a one-term Republican senator from Ohio, is the first time a so-called millennial has appeared on a presidential ticket.

If Trump wins in November, he will become the second former president – ​​the first being Grover Cleveland in the 19th century – to be elected to the White House after losing his re-election bid.

