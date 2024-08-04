Lowering the voting age will have harmful consequences

The Labour Party won a landslide victory in the 2024 general election, winning 412 seats, while the Conservative Party suffered its worst result in its history.

But look closer and cracks begin to appear.

Labour won fewer votes than under Jeremy Corbyn in 2019, and Reform UK – an insurgent party – came second with 98 seats.

In this volatile context, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer will seek to consolidate his power.

One way he plans to do this is to reduce the voting age from 18 to 16 in UK general elections.

Labour's manifesto pledge was not included in the King's Speech, but Commons Leader Lucy Powell recently told the BBC that an Elections Bill is expected to be introduced later in the parliamentary cycle.

In response, the Conservatives accused Labour of trying to “distort the political system” in its favour.

But would it work? Who better to answer that question than Jack Brookes, the British Reform Party's parliamentary candidate?

At just 25, he overtook the Conservatives into second place in his Birmingham Erdington constituency on July 4, polling 7,775 votes. In an exclusive interview with GB News, Jack pours cold water on Labour's plans to lower the voting age, saying it would backfire on two fronts. First, the youth vote share is unlikely to be large enough to change the electoral landscape. Second, those who go to the polls will vote for reform, because young people are fed up with the woke agenda.

Does he have a point? Take Max's first claim. Hard data on voting intentions is scarce, but there are some indicators that Labor's gamble will not pay off. In many Western democracies, young people are less likely to vote than their elders. There are no official figures on voting by age in the UK, but British Election Study – a long-standing academic survey – provides reasonably consistent survey data for general elections since the 1960s. Compared to other age groups, the survey data shows that young people aged 18 to 24 had the lowest turnout in UK general elections from 1964 to 2019. Since 1997, this trend has become more pronounced, with participation of at least 20 percentage points less among 18-24 year-olds than among those over 65. In the 2019 general election, turnout was estimated at 47% compared to 74%, according to the UK Parliament. data watch. It should be noted that these figures are estimates, based on polls of voters. Turnout for the 2024 UK general election has hit a 20-year low, with young people even less likely to vote than in previous elections. A recent YouGov Poll indicates that 37 percent of people aged 18 to 24 do not believe their vote was important in the outcome of the general election. This compares to a national average of 29 percent and 23 percent for those over 65.

Young people are not homogeneous either. A study shows that in adolescence, girls are less likely to express an interest in politics than boys, a gap that widens by age 30, particularly for women with lower and higher secondary vocational qualifications, such as B-Tech. The divergence could jeopardise Labour's plans to lower the voting age, a party spokesman recently said. YouGov survey Young men were more likely to vote for the British Reform Party (12% versus 6%) and the Conservative Party (10% versus 6%) than young women. In addition, a JLPartners Survey recently found that the reform resonated strongly with 16- and 17-year-old voters about to get the vote, and school election simulation Nigel Farage's party has cleaned house among schoolchildren across the country. The continent provides further evidence that Labour's plan could backfire. The voting age was recently lowered to sixteen in Germany, Belgium and Greece for the recent European Parliament elections, in which populist parties, notably the AfD in Germany, performed well. They also did well with younger voters (16 percent of 16-24 year-olds voted for the AfD).

