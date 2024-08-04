Politics
Lowering the voting age will have harmful consequences
The Labour Party won a landslide victory in the 2024 general election, winning 412 seats, while the Conservative Party suffered its worst result in its history.
But look closer and cracks begin to appear.
Labour won fewer votes than under Jeremy Corbyn in 2019, and Reform UK – an insurgent party – came second with 98 seats.
In this volatile context, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer will seek to consolidate his power.
One way he plans to do this is to reduce the voting age from 18 to 16 in UK general elections.
Labour's manifesto pledge was not included in the King's Speech, but Commons Leader Lucy Powell recently told the BBC that an Elections Bill is expected to be introduced later in the parliamentary cycle.
In response, the Conservatives accused Labour of trying to “distort the political system” in its favour.
But would it work? Who better to answer that question than Jack Brookes, the British Reform Party's parliamentary candidate?
At just 25, he overtook the Conservatives into second place in his Birmingham Erdington constituency on July 4, polling 7,775 votes.
In an exclusive interview with GB News, Jack pours cold water on Labour's plans to lower the voting age, saying it would backfire on two fronts.
First, the youth vote share is unlikely to be large enough to change the electoral landscape.
Second, those who go to the polls will vote for reform, because young people are fed up with the woke agenda.
The Conservatives have accused Labour of trying to “distort the political system” by lowering the voting age.
GETTY
Does he have a point?
Take Max's first claim. Hard data on voting intentions is scarce, but there are some indicators that Labor's gamble will not pay off.
In many Western democracies, young people are less likely to vote than their elders.
There are no official figures on voting by age in the UK, but British Election Study – a long-standing academic survey – provides reasonably consistent survey data for general elections since the 1960s.
Compared to other age groups, the survey data shows that young people aged 18 to 24 had the lowest turnout in UK general elections from 1964 to 2019.
Since 1997, this trend has become more pronounced, with participation of at least 20 percentage points less among 18-24 year-olds than among those over 65.
In the 2019 general election, turnout was estimated at 47% compared to 74%, according to the UK Parliament. data watch.
It should be noted that these figures are estimates, based on polls of voters.
Turnout for the 2024 UK general election has hit a 20-year low, with young people even less likely to vote than in previous elections.
A recent YouGov Poll indicates that 37 percent of people aged 18 to 24 do not believe their vote was important in the outcome of the general election.
This compares to a national average of 29 percent and 23 percent for those over 65.
Young people are not homogeneous either.
A study shows that in adolescence, girls are less likely to express an interest in politics than boys, a gap that widens by age 30, particularly for women with lower and higher secondary vocational qualifications, such as B-Tech.
The divergence could jeopardise Labour's plans to lower the voting age, a party spokesman recently said. YouGov survey Young men were more likely to vote for the British Reform Party (12% versus 6%) and the Conservative Party (10% versus 6%) than young women.
In addition, a JLPartners Survey recently found that the reform resonated strongly with 16- and 17-year-old voters about to get the vote, and school election simulation Nigel Farage's party has cleaned house among schoolchildren across the country.
The continent provides further evidence that Labour's plan could backfire.
The voting age was recently lowered to sixteen in Germany, Belgium and Greece for the recent European Parliament elections, in which populist parties, notably the AfD in Germany, performed well.
They also did well with younger voters (16 percent of 16-24 year-olds voted for the AfD).
Teenage girls less likely to be interested in politics than boys, study finds
Getty Images
Disgust for work
“Kids are not as stupid as people think,” Max says, adding that many of his peers, including himself, feel their “best years have been taken away from them for no reason” during the pandemic – and Labour would have been even more authoritarian in its response.
This seemed to be the dominant view during lockdown. YouGov Poll According to the survey results, 68% of respondents believed that if he had been in power at the time, Sir Keir would have applied the same restrictions as the Conservatives or would have been stricter.
Among Labour voters, that figure rises to 84%, and only 4% of party supporters believe the Labour leader would have introduced laxer rules than former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Contrary to popular belief, Labour's progressive policies also put off many young people, says Max.
“A lot of kids are being cancelled because they say there are two sexes. A lot of young women just want single-sex toilets and feel harassed for demanding this basic right,” he told your correspondent.
It is difficult to know what is happening in schools, but anecdotal reports suggest a pervasive culture of fear.
For example, in 2022, a sixth-grade student at a private school claimed she was kicked out of her school for insisting that biological sex was real while opposing the “trans ideology” of a guest speaker.
The student, who was 18 at the time, said The temperature“The language she used implied that critical theory took precedence over biological reality in defining women.”
She added: “When I asked her about it, she said it wasn't about semantics. She said trans people don't have basic human rights in this country. Afterwards, I spoke to her and said I was sorry if I was rude.”
Teachers initially supported the teenager, but that stance quickly became untenable after other students joined in accusing her of transphobia. She left the school in September of that year, the report said.
Sir Keir has a mixed record on this. The Labour leader recently appointed a women's minister who said in a BBC interview that there are “different legal definitions of what a woman actually is” and her greatest successes include claiming that 99.9% of women do not have penises.
This message risks having a domino effect in schools, fears the young reformist candidate.
On paper, young people's aversion to the left should work in the Conservative Party's favour in the next general election, but Max and his peers are also fed up with the Tories.
Unable to access housing and burdened with student debt, many young people feel dissatisfied with the system and want radical change, says Max.
“We don't see things as a question of left or right. We simply want to have power over our own lives and we will choose the party that has the most pro-freedom apparatus. That is Reform.”
