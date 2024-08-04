How Trump's Victory Could Reshape Turkey-US Economic Relations





As the 2024 US presidential election approaches, the possibility of Donald Trump's return to the presidency has sparked considerable interest in the future of Turkey-US economic relations. Enlarge: A potential Trump presidency could dramatically transform economic relations between the two countries through revised trade agreements, strategic investments and changes in defense contracts. Trade agreements, investments Reorganizing trade agreements The Trump administration should prioritize renegotiating trade deals to benefit U.S. exports. This could involve revisiting the existing trade deal with Turkey and potentially imposing new tariffs or trade barriers. Princeton University professor Michael A. Reynolds suggests that Trump’s “America First” agenda could lead to tough trade policies that hurt Turkish exports to the United States.

Increased US investment:Trump could push for increased U.S. investment in Turkey's infrastructure, technology, and energy sectors. Assistant Professor Samuel J. Hirst of Bilkent University notes that Trump's emphasis on economic nationalism could lead to increased U.S. capital in Turkey's strategic industries. Defense contract Military sales:A Trump presidency could lead to changes in defense contracts, particularly regarding Trkiye's purchase of U.S. military equipment. This could include negotiating more favorable terms for U.S. defense companies or encouraging Trkiye to purchase more advanced technologies. According to a recent analysis by Dr. Ahmet K. Erdem of the Middle East Technical University, the Trump administration is likely to seek to strengthen defense cooperation, which could benefit Trkiye's military modernization efforts. Economic sanctions, customs tariffs Potential sanctions relief :The Trump administration could lift or ease sanctions on Turkey, especially those related to economic or geopolitical disputes. As Dr. Elif Akcora of Istanbul University has pointed out, Trump's habit of favoring direct negotiations over sanctions could lead to a more flexible approach to economic restrictions on Turkey. Tariff adjustments:The potential removal of tariffs imposed by the previous administration could benefit Turkish exporters, particularly in sectors such as steel and aluminum. The change could also affect U.S. industries that rely on Turkish imports.

:The Trump administration could lift or ease sanctions on Turkey, especially those related to economic or geopolitical disputes. As Dr. Elif Akcora of Istanbul University has pointed out, Trump’s habit of favoring direct negotiations over sanctions could lead to a more flexible approach to economic restrictions on Turkey. Tariff adjustments:The potential removal of tariffs imposed by the previous administration could benefit Turkish exporters, particularly in sectors such as steel and aluminum. The change could also affect U.S. industries that rely on Turkish imports. Strategic investments Focus on the energy sector :Trump may prioritize strategic investments in Turkey’s energy sector, including oil and gas exploration. This is in line with his administration’s efforts to secure energy resources. Turkey’s energy sector may see increased collaboration with American companies under Trump, according to a report by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).

:Trump may prioritize strategic investments in Turkey’s energy sector, including oil and gas exploration. This is in line with his administration’s efforts to secure energy resources. Turkey’s energy sector may see increased collaboration with American companies under Trump, according to a report by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). Infrastructure development:Investments in Turkish infrastructure, especially in transportation and logistics, could be strengthened. The Trump administration could pursue projects that align with U.S. economic interests and improve trade routes between the two countries. Impact of Trump's policies Personal relationship with Erdogan :Trump’s close relationship with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan could facilitate smoother diplomatic and economic negotiations. As American University Associate Professor Anton Fedyashin has noted, Trump’s personal relationship with Erdogan could lead to more collaborative economic policies.

:Trump’s close relationship with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan could facilitate smoother diplomatic and economic negotiations. As American University Associate Professor Anton Fedyashin has noted, Trump’s personal relationship with Erdogan could lead to more collaborative economic policies. Strengthened trade exchanges :Under Trump, the potential for increased trade and investment could open up significant economic opportunities for both countries. Turkey could benefit from new infrastructure projects and defense contracts, while the United States could benefit from increased market access and strategic investments.

:Under Trump, the potential for increased trade and investment could open up significant economic opportunities for both countries. Turkey could benefit from new infrastructure projects and defense contracts, while the United States could benefit from increased market access and strategic investments. Economic opportunities:Under the Trump administration, Turkey could potentially benefit from increased economic cooperation in areas such as defense, energy and infrastructure. This is in line with Trump’s previous efforts to strengthen ties with countries he considers critical to U.S. interests. The big picture:While Trump's return to the presidency could lead to substantial changes in Turkey-U.S. economic relations, the extent of these changes will depend on several factors, including congressional support and global economic conditions.

