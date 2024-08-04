



Han Jong-hee, vice president of Samsung Electronics, visits the Noida plant in India. [Photo source = Samsung Electronics] India, the world's most populous country, is rapidly expanding its influence in the smartphone market. According to relevant industries, Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Han Jong-hee visited Samsung Electronics' Noida plant in India on the 29th of last month to check the production lines of smartphones, tablet PCs and refrigerators. This is the second time that Vice Chairman Han has visited India since March. “India is one of the largest and fastest growing markets in the world and offers a tremendous opportunity for Samsung,” he said. “We are delighted that the Noida plant will become one of the largest product manufacturing facilities not only for India but also for the world.” Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong takes a commemorative photo after a meeting with local executives and employees in Mumbai, India, on the 13th (local time). [Photo source = Samsung Electronics] “We also appreciate the contribution of the India-based R&D team in developing new products and services,” he added. “I am proud that many young, enterprising engineers who are playing an important role in the development of AI are working in R&D centres in India.” Earlier, on the 13th of last month, Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong also visited Mumbai, India's largest economic city, to review the situation of the local IT market and hold a meeting with local executives and employees to encourage them. At that time, Chairman Lee attended the wedding of India's richest son during his business trip to India, once again strengthened the global network, reviewed the local IT market situation, and met with executives and employees to encourage it. Chairman Lee also left a message to leaders and employees: “Let's write history with fierce competitive spirit and desperation.” Apple CEO Tim Cook poses for reporters as he enters the presidential palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, on April 17 (local time). [Photo source = Light news] Apple CEO Tim Cook met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the presidential palace in Jakarta in April. “Indonesia is a very important market for us,” Cook told reporters after the meeting. “President Jokowi has said he wants an Apple manufacturing plant in Indonesia, and we decided to look into it.” Apple currently has factories in Vietnam that produce iPads, AirPods, and Apple Watches. This is where Apple assembles older iPhones. However, some of the iPhone 16 models coming this fall will be made in India. This is because India is accelerating the de-Chinarization of the country due to the Sino-US conflict and the COVID-19 pandemic, while working on the Indian market. The eagerness of these companies to visit India is a stepping stone to strengthen their targeting on the growing Indian market. India has a population of 1.4 billion, surpassing China to become the world's number one in April. Due to the explosive population growth and strong economic growth, the Indian market is being called “Post China”. The Indian government also aims to reach $300 billion in the electronics manufacturing industry in India, which has tripled from $100.7 billion last year to $300 billion by 2026. In addition, local Indian companies such as Vedanta are announcing display production plans based on the Indian government's support for semiconductor and display promotion policies, while foreign LCD companies are also considering new investments in India to target the Indian domestic market. India is ranked among the high-growth markets, with a GDP ranking 5th in the world by 2023 and an economic growth ranking 1st among major countries by 2024 (International Monetary Fund). The average age of young people in their 20s and 30s is increasing. Demand for premium products is also growing rapidly in the smartphone and home appliance markets.

