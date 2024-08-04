Food surplus India working to find solutions for global food security, says PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India is a “food surplus country” and is also working to find solutions for global food and nutrition security. Modi stressed that in India's agricultural tradition, science and logic are given priority. He also said India has a strong agricultural education and research system based on its heritage.

The Prime Minister was speaking after inaugurating the 32nd International Conference of Agricultural Economists (ICAE) at the National Agricultural Science Centre (NASC) complex in the national capital. Recalling that the last ICAE was held in India 65 years ago, Mr Modi mentioned that India was then a newly independent nation and it was a challenging time for the country's food security and agriculture.

Today, India is a food surplus country, the largest producer of milk, pulses and spices, and the second largest producer of cereals, fruits, vegetables, cotton, sugar, tea and farmed fish, Mr Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that there was a time when India's food security was a global concern. Today, India is offering solutions for global food and nutrition security. Therefore, India's experience is valuable for discussions on food system transformation and will surely benefit countries in the Global South, he said.

In his address, the Prime Minister reiterated India's commitment towards global well-being through 'Vishwa Bandhu'. Highlighting India's vision for global well-being, he mentioned various mantras including 'One Earth, One Family, One Future', 'Mission LiFE' and 'One Earth, One Health', which India has promoted at various forums.

Mr Modi highlighted India's approach of not looking at the health of humans, plants and animals in isolation. He said, “The challenges facing sustainable agriculture and food systems can only be addressed through the holistic approach of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'.”

Agriculture is at the centre of India's economic policies, the Prime Minister stressed, mentioning that 90 per cent of India's small farmers who own small lands constitute the biggest force for India's food security.

Mr Modi pointed out that a similar situation prevailed in several developing countries in Asia, which made the Indian model applicable. Citing the example of natural farming, the Prime Minister said that the positive results of promoting chemical-free natural farming on a large scale were visible in the country.

He also mentioned the importance given to sustainable and climate resilient agriculture in this year's budget and the development of a complete ecosystem to support Indian farmers. Highlighting the government's emphasis on research and development related to climate resilient crops, the Prime Minister informed the audience that nearly 1,900 new climate resilient varieties have been handed over to farmers in the last 10 years.

He cited examples of rice varieties in India that require 25 per cent less water than traditional varieties and the emergence of black rice as a superfood. Black rice from Manipur, Assam and Meghalaya is the preferred choice because of its medicinal value, he said, adding that India is also keen to share its experiences in this field with the international community.

The Prime Minister highlighted the longevity of India's age-old beliefs and experiences in agriculture and food. He underlined the priority given to science and logic in Indian agricultural tradition and mentioned the existence of all the science behind the medicinal properties of food.

The Prime Minister stressed that agriculture has developed on the basis of this age-old vision, mentioning the Krishi Parashar, a nearly 2,000-year-old treatise on agriculture based on this rich heritage.

The Prime Minister highlighted the existence of a strong agricultural research and education system in India. ICAR has over 100 research institutes, he said, adding that there are over 500 agricultural colleges and over 700 Krishi Vigyan Kendras in the country.

Highlighting the importance of six seasons in agricultural planning in India, the Prime Minister mentioned the distinct qualities of 15 agro-climatic zones and noted that agricultural production changes if one travels about 100 km in the country.

Whether it is farming in the land, in the Himalayas, in the desert, in water-scarce regions or in coastal regions, this diversity is crucial for global food security and makes India a beacon of hope in the world, Modi noted.

The Prime Minister also acknowledged the seriousness of the problem of nutrition, water scarcity and climate change. He presented millet (Sri Anna) as a solution, given the quality of this superfood, which requires “minimum water and maximum production”.

Mr Modi expressed India's willingness to share its millet basket with the world and mentioned that last year was celebrated as the International Year of Millets.

Mentioning the initiatives to link agriculture with modern technology, the Prime Minister spoke about Soil Health Card, Solar Farming leading farmers to become energy providers, Digital Agriculture Marketplace i.e. e-nam, Kisan Credit Card and PM Fasal Bima Yojana.

He also discussed the formalization of agriculture and related sectors, ranging from traditional farmers to agricultural startups, from natural farming to farm stays and from farm to table.

He added that in the last 10 years, 90 lakh hectares have been brought under micro-irrigation.