China investigates executives of state-owned energy, financial firms





Four current and former senior executives from China public companies in sectors such as finance and energy have been placed under investigation over allegations Corruption . They are Zuo Zuqing, deputy director of the capital operation center of the state-run China National Nuclear Corps; Chen Xiaopeng, former Party secretary and director of the Shenzhen branch of the China Securities Regulatory Commission; Dong Guoqun, Party committee member and deputy general manager of the Shanghai Stock Exchange; and Yuan Fei, former Party secretary of the Dalian City Banking Regulatory Commission. They are being investigated for alleged serious violations of discipline and laws, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI), the country's top anti-graft watchdog, said in separate statements issued Friday and Saturday.

No details of these cases have been released. Dong joined the Shanghai Stock Exchange in 1996 and was less than a year away from retirement, according to local media. The list of Party officials and business leaders suspected of corruption has grown since Xi Jinping's speech at a CCDI plenary session in January, when he called for a fight against corruption in sectors where power is centralized and funds and resources are abundant, including finance, state-owned enterprises, energy, medicine and infrastructure projects. Energy, tobacco, medicine, infrastructure projects and tender processes were key areas of the Communist parties anti-corruption efforts this year. Since the beginning of the year, more than 40 Chinese energy sector officials and executives have been investigated for violations of discipline and law. Li Dong, retired deputy general manager of state-owned coal mining and utility giant China Energy Investment Group, was sentenced to life in prison last month for accepting bribes worth more than 108 million yuan ($14.9 million). From 1999 to 2023, Li used his position to provide favors to others in product sales, coal procurement, business operations and job placements in exchange for illegal gains, the Yichun Intermediate People's Court said. Chinese disciplinary authorities have imposed sanctions on more than 610,000 people last year, including 49 provincial or ministerial level officials. The CCDI said in an article posted on its website in December that corruption was taking new forms and becoming harder to detect. At present, the breeding ground for unhealthy trends to flourish still exists, as does the risk of a resurgence of corruption cases, the statement said.

