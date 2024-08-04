Politics
What Labour's election victory means for Edinburgh Fringe political comedians
Saturday 3 August 2024 3:30pm BST
A change of government means Edinburgh Festival Fringe actors have a “new host of characters to poke fun at”.
Matt Forde is no stranger to the demands of political comedy, having voiced the likes of Boris Johnson in Spitting Image and appeared on TV shows including the BBC's Have I Got News For You.
He told Sky News: “Politics is always volatile, there's always something going on and I like the challenge of it.”
Although he admits the election result required some hasty rewrites, Forde – who has two shows at the arts festival – says a Labour government that can be mocked feels like a novelty.
“I've only really done these shows under a Conservative government, so to have a new government, a new plethora of characters to poke fun at and make fun of, is actually a big relief, because coming back to a Conservative government year after year – although I'm grateful to the Conservatives for writing so much of my material – it's time for all of us to move on.”
But is it so nice to try to imitate the new Prime Minister?
“People think [Sir Keir] Star “It's maybe a bit quieter and maybe less fun than doing Boris Johnson, but it still has its own characteristics, you know,” Forde says.
“There's something very closed about Keir Starmer: the straight back, the chest, the repetition at the end of sentences and the way he sounds.”
Learn more:
Love Is Blind: Everything you need to know about the hit dating show coming to the UK
JK Rowling's controversial play TERF faces death threats
Although no plans have been announced for the new Prime Minister to attend the Fringe to hear how he is doing, many politicians are expected to attend.
Alex Salmond, Ruth Davidson, Rachel Reeves, Humza Yousaf And Liz Truss are all scheduled to appear at various conferences.
Truss is also at the centre of not one, but two Fringe shows referencing her brief stint in power, with all-male a capella group The Techtonics setting the story of Liz Truss's 44 days to music.
And Nerine Skinner, a former Britain's Got Talent semi-finalist who went viral for her parodies of the former leader, will give comedy fans the chance to laugh at The Exorcism of Liz Truss.
The character's actor says the key to a good Truss impersonation is “the smile” accompanied by “empty eyes” that at the same time look “genuinely surprised.”
Then, she said, it's about physically walking around on stage looking “confused and not knowing where to go.”
She says her Truss routine was initially just a way to amuse her classmates.
“Some friends sent me a video of her and said, ‘You have to do a parody,’ so it started as a joke.”
But the early election forced Skinner to rethink some of his original writings.
“I had to adapt it, add Labour references and work out what the tone of the show is, whether it’s almost nostalgic or whether it’s still quite fresh,” she says. “It’ll be really interesting to see how the show evolves over time.”
Skinner is one of a number of political comedians at the Fringe who are finding themselves having to rethink how they mark the end of a political chapter that has provided them with many punchlines.
The Matt Forde: The End Of An Era tour runs until August 25 at the Pleasance Courtyard, Beyond.
The Political Party with Matt Forde takes place on August 13 and 19 at the Gilded Balloon at the Museum.
Nerine Skinner: The Exorcism of Liz Truss is on at Just the Tonic at The Caves until August 25.
