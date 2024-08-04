Politics
China, US Indo-Pacific Strategies – Taipei Times
In January, Beijing restored formal diplomatic relations with Nauru, after the Pacific island nation switched diplomatic recognition from Taiwan. Chinese President Xi Jinping () hosted the Nauruan president in Beijing, welcoming the nation to the Belt and Road Initiative and promising to increase bilateral trade and investment.
Such moves are part of a broader strategy by China to diplomatically isolate Taiwan while expanding its presence and influence in the Indo-Pacific region.
The United States and China are engaged in a strategic competition involving diplomacy, economics and military buildup in this vital area.
The Indo-Pacific region includes South Asia, Southeast Asia, East Asia which includes China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, Oceania and the Pacific Island Nations, and the Pacific Rim which includes the western coasts of North and South America.
It is home to more than half of the world's population, including 58% of the world's youth, and accounts for 60% of global GDP and two-thirds of global economic growth.
Geographically, it encompasses 65% of the planet's oceans and 25% of its land.
It is also home to several of the largest and most powerful militaries in the world.
China's Blue Dragon strategy seeks to expand its influence over major bodies of water and land in the region, threatening regional security and freedom of navigation.
China has built and militarized artificial islands in the South China Sea, bolstering its territorial claims covering 90 percent of the area.
Taiwan and Sri Lanka are strategic footholds. Control of Taiwan would give China dominance over the Taiwan Strait, a crucial route for 80% of the world’s largest container ships. Sri Lanka, located in the Bay of Bengal, is ideal for naval bases, strengthening China’s influence in the Indian Ocean.
The Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy conducts exercises off Taiwan and near Sri Lanka, maintaining a dedicated fleet that may include two aircraft carriers.
The Blue Dragon strategy targets Japan's Senkaku Islands, known in Taiwan as the Diaoyutais (), and control of inland areas of rivers such as the Brahmaputra and Mekong, giving China geopolitical leverage over downstream countries. This strategy exacerbates territorial conflicts with India, particularly in Aksai Chin and Arunachal Pradesh.
Projects such as the Belt and Road Initiative and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor are part of the Blue Dragon strategy, exploiting China's strengths to expand its influence.
The number of U.S. troops stationed in the Indo-Pacific region is higher than anywhere else outside the United States. Chinese aggression, including economic pressure on Australia, border disputes with India, threats to Taiwan, and intimidation in the East and South China Seas, has put the United States and China on a collision course.
In 2022, the United States launched its Indo-Pacific strategy to counter China. That same year, the Solomon Islands signed a security agreement with China, allowing Chinese warships to dock and refuel in its ports, which could lead to the establishment of a Chinese military base in the region. This could extend China’s military reach into the South Pacific.
In response, the United States strengthened its engagement with the Solomon Islands and reopened its embassy in Honiara, which had been closed since 1993.
China also tried to convince the Federated States of Micronesia, Palau, and the Marshall Islands to break their Compact of Free Association with the United States. But the United States successfully negotiated for them to remain aligned with the agreement. These agreements provide the United States with strategic military positioning in the Pacific, while providing financial assistance and other benefits to other nations.
Two years into its Indo-Pacific policy, the United States has released an assessment. During that time, the U.S. State Department has increased its regional investments and humanitarian and military assistance. The U.S. Navy respects international maritime law as defined in the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, and the U.S. government publishes detailed studies of maritime claims in the Limits in the Seas series. The United States and its allies have condemned China’s repeated harassment of vessels exercising their freedom of navigation on the high seas and its refusal to comply with a 2016 arbitration award that rejected China’s expansive claims to the South China Sea under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. The United States supports the award, recognizing it as final and binding.
Last year, the United States co-hosted the Indo-Pacific Business Forum with Japan, launched the U.S.-Taiwan Initiative on 21st Century Trade to strengthen economic ties, and reaffirmed its commitment to help Taiwan defend itself against a Chinese invasion.
In addition, the United States has signed defense cooperation agreements with Indonesia and Papua New Guinea, hosted U.S.-Pacific Islands summits in 2022 and last year, elevated its relationship with ASEAN to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and recognized the Cook Islands and Niue as sovereign nations, establishing diplomatic relations.
Last month, the United States opened an embassy in Port Vila, Vanuatu, and plans to open one in Kiribati this year, where China recently signed an expanded fisheries agreement.
The United States also opened a new embassy in Nukualofa, Tonga, to strengthen diplomatic ties. Other achievements of the Indo-Pacific strategy include successfully hosting the APEC Ministerial Meeting last year in San Francisco and advancing the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework.
The United States has also strengthened its ties and defense agreements with its regional allies. In June 2022, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States established the “Partners in the Blue Pacific” partnership to support Pacific priorities. Through this initiative, the United States facilitated cooperation between Europe and the Pacific, including NATO and the G7. Canada, Germany, and South Korea joined the Alliance as partners, and the EU as an observer.
The United States and the Philippines have established bilateral defense guidelines, reaffirming and strengthening the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty. The United States has also established trilateral defense and security cooperation with Japan and the Philippines to maintain a free and open maritime order.
Trilateral military negotiations have been held between the United States, Japan and South Korea. Already bound by a mutual defense agreement, the United States and Japan are now establishing a military command in Japan to oversee the forces stationed there and coordinate more closely with regional allies to better counter China.
Cooperation with Quad partners Australia, India and Japan continues, with a focus on investment and maritime security. Bilateral relations with Vietnam and Indonesia have been strengthened into comprehensive strategic partnerships. In addition, high-level visits and increased cooperation with India have taken place, as well as greater participation in the Indian Ocean Rim Association.
Overall, the competing strategies of China and the United States in the Indo-Pacific are reshaping the geopolitical landscape of the region. China seeks to increase its control, while the United States focuses on maintaining a free and open region, trying to avoid triggering a conflict with China.
Antonio Graceffo, a Chinese economic analyst with a Chinese MBA from Shanghai Jiaotong University, studies national defense at the American Military University in West Virginia.
