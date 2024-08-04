Trump plans to skip ABC debate with Harris in September, but insists on earlier face-off on Fox News





CHAPIN, S.C. (AP) — Donald Trump has announced he is pulling out of a scheduled September debate with Vice President Kamala Harrison on ABC and wants them to face off on Fox News, making it increasingly unlikely the candidates will square off on stage before the November election.

In a series of posts on Truth Social last Friday, the Republican candidate and former president said his deal for a Sept. 10 debate on ABC was terminated “because he will no longer face Democratic President Joe Biden, who ended his campaign last month after a disastrous performance in their first debate.”

Trump announced he would appear on Fox News on September 4 in Pennsylvania, with similar rules to his debate with Biden, but with a full audience instead of a nearly empty studio. Trump said that if Harris, the likely Democratic nominee, did not agree to the new network and date, he would hold a major town hall with Fox News.

Harris spokesman Michael Tyler said Trump was scared and trying to back out of the debate he had already agreed to participate in, rushing straight to Fox News to save him.

It’s not yet clear whether ABC will turn its Sept. 10 event into a town hall meeting with Harris in Trump’s absence. Tyler said Harris is committed to that time slot and appears to be seizing the opportunity to address a national audience in prime time in some way.

In a subsequent post on Truth Social Saturday afternoon, Trump said of Harris: “I will see her on September 4th or I will not see her at all.”

Trump has had a back-and-forth with Harris since she entered the presidential race. He told reporters he felt compelled to debate, but he also said in a recent interview on Fox News that he thought Americans already knew everything about both candidates. Harris has pressed Trump to follow through on a promise he made when Biden was running. Noting Trump’s criticism of her, Harris recently challenged him to tell me to my face.

In his posts on Truth Social, Trump has also cited his litigation against ABC News as a conflict of interest in his participation in the network’s debate. Trump sued the network in March over a claim by anchor George Stephanopoulos that Trump had been convicted of rape. A New York jury found Trump liable for sexually abusing advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, but dismissed his claim that she had been raped.

But Trump agreed, two months after filing his complaint, to participate in the Sept. 10 debate on ABC, as well as the June 27 debate on CNN that helped eliminate Biden from the race. David Muir and Linsey Davis, not Stephanopoulos, are expected to moderate the ABC debate.

Trump has already skipped debates, including every debate in the 2024 Republican presidential primary.

Associated Press writer Seung Min Kim in Washington contributed to this report.

