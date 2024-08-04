Jokowi apologizes at end of term, Projo asks not to be politicized









Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) apologized at the end of his last two terms in office. The apology received various responses from many parties. Projo volunteers felt that the apology was sincere and should not be politicized. Reported News from Detik, Treasurer General Projo Panel Barus stressed that it was normal for Jokowi to apologize, indicating that the number one person in Indonesia is also a human being who has flaws and is not perfect. “DPP Projo once again conveys that a sincere apology from the President and Vice President at the right time is a natural thing, a human thing, because no one is perfect. So I think a sincere apology is the right thing. This is a good thing to It is proof that we as human beings are humble, not arrogant, and so on, because of course Mr. Jokowi and Mr. Ma'ruf Amin are human beings who can have many policies in their direction in the second term that cannot please all parties,” said the Barus Panel, Saturday (8/3/2024). ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The panel recalled that during the second leadership term, Jokowi-Ma'ruf Amin faced the Covid-19 crisis and Indonesia managed to get through it. According to the Panel, this demonstrates quite good leadership capacity. “Especially in this second period, as we all know, our country is facing a crisis caused by Covid-19. Of course, many policies need to be put in place to overcome this crisis. But thank God, we can get through this crisis together so that Indonesia can continue to focus on how to improve and take a new path towards a Golden Indonesia 2045,” he continued. The panel questioned those who doubted Jokowi's apology, which it called sincere. It asked that Jokowi's apology not be questioned, much less politicized. “If there is a statement of sincere apology by the president or the vice president in front of the ulama, at the right time, then it arouses anger or criticism which, in my opinion, is inappropriate. So do not let an apology that I think is sincere then be politicized by observers, by the parties I think, I ask 'are you healthy or not?' Even the apology must be questioned, publicized, even politicized,” he stressed. Previously, Jokowi apologized while attending the national commemoration and prayer event ahead of the 79th anniversary of the Republic of Indonesia at the Merdeka Palace courtyard on Thursday (1/8/2024). Jokowi said he was just an ordinary human being, imperfect and unable to please everyone. “On the first day of the month of independence, August, let me, with all sincerity and humility, and Kiai Haji Ma'ruf Amin, apologize profusely for all the mistakes and errors committed so far. Especially while we both have fulfilled our mandate as Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Indonesia and Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia,” he said. (some dices)

