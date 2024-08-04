Musi River Cleanup: Hyderabad gets funding for 39 sewage treatment plants to clean Musi River | Hyderabad News





Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Civic Administration received funding from the state government to build 39 new wastewater treatment plants . The funds allocated under the title Amrit 2.0 (tranche 3), stands at Rs 3,849 crore and will be used to construct the STPs.

The STPs will be built to clean the Musi River and will be managed by local authorities in the jurisdictions of ORR and GHMC. Of the 39 STPs, one will be developed through PPP model, while the remaining 38 will be built using the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM).

The construction will be carried out in two phases: lot 1 will include 16 STPs, and lot 2 will consist of 22 STPs.

Once operational, these facilities will have the capacity to treat 972 million litres of wastewater, thus contributing to the overall cleanliness of the Musi River and its surroundings.

