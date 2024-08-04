Harris campaign mocks Trump over Fox debate offer





Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump and US Vice President Kamala Harris.

Andrew Kelly | Evelyn Hockstein | Reuters

Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump took turns insulting each other Saturday, following a weeks-long spat over when and where they would debate each other.

The former president declined to participate in a debate scheduled for September 10 on ABC News. Instead, he tried to pressure Harris, the de facto Democratic presidential nominee, to agree to an earlier debate in a very different setting on Fox News, a Trump-friendly network.

Trump announced on Truth Social Friday that he had agreed with Fox News to host a Sept. 4 debate against Harris with Fox News moderators and a large audience.

On Saturday, Harris' campaign mocked Trump for backing out of his commitment to the ABC News debate.

“Donald Trump is scared and trying to back out of the debate he already agreed to participate in and is running straight to Fox News to save him,” Harris campaign spokesman Michael Tyler said in a statement released Saturday.

Trump cited ongoing litigation with ABC News as creating a “conflict of interest.” Fox News did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“He needs to stop playing games and show up to the debate he’s already committed to on September 10th. The vice president will be there in some capacity to take advantage of the opportunity to address a national audience in prime time,” Tyler said.

Trump later responded in several posts on Truth Social, calling Harris a “low IQ individual.”

“Kamala Harris does not have the mental capacity to have a REAL debate with me scheduled for September 4th in Pennsylvania,” Trump wrote in another post on Truth Social. “I will see her on September 4th or I will not see her at all.”

In May, President Joe Biden and Trump agreed to two debates on mutually agreed terms, one hosted by CNN on June 27 and the second by ABC News on September 10. Although Biden has since dropped out of the race due to his own disastrous performance in the June debate, the Harris campaign has maintained that the terms of the May agreement still stand.

Days after Biden dropped out and endorsed Harris, Trump said he would be willing to debate the vice president multiple times. As Harris surged in the polls and raised record fundraising, Trump repeatedly reneged on the initial May deal and floated the idea of ​​skipping the debates.

Harris' campaign said the vice president would attend the September 10 debate whether Trump is present or not.

“It’s interesting how ‘anytime, anywhere’ becomes ‘a specific moment, a specific safe space,’” Harris wrote in a post on X Saturday, doubling down on his efforts. “I’ll be there on September 10th, as he agreed. I hope to see him there.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/08/03/harris-trump-fox-debate-election.html

