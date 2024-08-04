Donald Trump attacks Brian Kemp at Atlanta rally, reignites GOP war





“I don't want his support. I don't want his support. I just want them to do their job for Georgia,” he said to loud applause, accusing the two men of working to hinder his campaign for the swing state in November. In my opinion, they want us to lose.

Former President Donald Trump prepares to leave the stage during a campaign rally at the Georgia State University Convocation Center, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

The attacks came exactly three weeks after a would-be assassin’s bullet grazed his ear in Pennsylvania, prompting promises of unity at the Republican National Convention. They earned Kemp a scathing rebuke, as he had previously supported Trump but had also admitted to casting a blank ballot rather than voting for the former president in the state’s primary.

“My goal is to win in November and save our country from Kamala Harris and the Democrats, without engaging in petty personal insults, attacking my Republican colleagues or rehashing the past,” Kemp said. “You should do the same, Mr. President, and leave my family out of this.”

Raffensperger also warned Trump that he was hurting his own goal of winning the state.

The winner here in November will reflect the will of the people, said Raffensperger, who like Kemp handily defeated a Trump-backed Republican challenger in 2022. History has taught us that that kind of messaging doesn't sell well here in Georgia, sir.

Credits: WSBTV Videos

Former President Donald Trump's rally sparked moments of friction and cooperation in downtown Atlanta

The exchanges are reminiscent of the infighting that has ravaged the Republican Party over the past four years, as Trump recruited allies to challenge Kemp and three other Republican incumbents. And they are a departure from the message of unity his campaign is eager to project ahead of November.

“I’m scratching my head,” said Bobby Saparow, a veteran GOP strategist who served as a top Kemp campaign aide. He referred to Kemp’s drubbing of former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, who lost the 2022 primary despite Trump’s support.

Attacking the popular governor of a swing state makes no sense. If we truly want to unite, let’s ask for the support of Kemp, who beat your primary opponent by 52 points and handily defeated Stacey Abrams.

Since President Joe Biden dropped out of the race two weeks ago and Harris became the presumptive nominee, polls in Georgia have tightened and Democrats are reporting renewed enthusiasm, as evidenced by a similarly large and enthusiastic crowd at the same venue earlier this week.

And Republicans, who just weeks ago were confident of victory in November, now recognize a tighter and more difficult race for the state's 16 electoral votes.

The gathering at Georgia State University's convocation center served as a rare barometer for the dueling campaigns in Atlanta, the deep blue heart of one of the nation's most competitive battlegrounds.

Trump's rally drew dozens of Georgia's most prominent MAGA supporters, including U.S. Reps. Mike Collins of Jackson and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Rome, as well as Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, a likely 2026 gubernatorial candidate.

Each delivered fiery speeches that fired up the audience. Collins mocked Megan Thee Stallion's twerking performance at Harris' rally on Tuesday, saying Trump never needed a gimmick to draw a crowd.

The AJC speaks with Governor Kemp at the Republican National Convention on July 16.

Jones' most stinging remarks were directed at his predecessor, Geoff Duncan, who could be officially exiled from the Georgia GOP after becoming one of the few prominent Republicans to endorse Harris.

Someone asked me what I thought about it, Jones said, and I said, Sometimes you just can't fix stupidity.

Trump's speech was peppered with insults against Harris. He called her a crazy liberal, a low-IQ person and a grossly incompetent politician who would be dangerous on the international stage.

Credits: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credits: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

“She’s worse than Biden. She’s worse than Bernie Sanders,” he said of the liberal Vermont senator. “She’s Bernie Sanders, but not as smart.”

He also criticized the deal engineered by Biden that freed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and others from Russia in a seven-nation prisoner swap, calling it another big deal for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He also charged Harris with the brutal murder of Laken Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student bludgeoned to death on the University of Georgia campus. A Venezuelan national arrested in 2022 after entering the United States illegally has pleaded not guilty to her murder.

Kamala Harris shouldn't be asking for your vote, the crowd said. Instead, she should be begging Laken Riley's family to forgive him.

Find out why Laken Riley is essential to Donald Trump's message to Georgia voters

Riley’s body was discovered Feb. 22 in a wooded area near UGA’s intramural fields. The man accused of her murder, Jose Antonio Ibarra, 26, is a Venezuelan national who was arrested in 2022 after entering the United States illegally, federal immigration officials said. He has pleaded not guilty.

The loudest cheers, however, came when Mr. Trump repeated the lies about voter fraud surrounding his 2020 defeat in Georgia and pledged to save democracy if elected in November. Attendees stamped their feet and roared in approval.

Another round of applause erupted when Trump singled out three allies on the state election board who have been accused by voting rights activists of orchestrating new policies that could undermine confidence in the election results.

Outside the arena, the crowd began to form before sunrise. Asked hours later why he was standing in the blazing sun to attend the rally, John Wilkins, 65, of Stockbridge, gave a simple answer.

“I love Trump and I love what he stands for. And I hate everything the Democrats do,” he said, adding that Harris is a lizard who will change colors based on political gain.

Equally notable were those who were not present: Kemp, Raffensperger and Attorney General Chris Carr indicated through their aides that they would not attend; Carr cited a family obligation.

The fourth member of the Republican quartet that outsmarted Trump-backed challengers in the 2022 primary is Insurance Commissioner John King. He had skipped previous rallies but was seated near the front of the stage Saturday.

“Americans know that President Trump secured our border, restarted our economy and protected our country,” King said. “They also know that Vice President Harris did the exact opposite.”

Greene said in an interview before the rally that the internal unrest was a sign of a strong Republican ecosystem.

“I think the Republican Party is a family where people fight among themselves. It's kind of like those family reunions where cousins ​​don't get along,” she told Channel 2 Action News.

But Trump has made clear that this is not just an internal conflict. He has blamed Perdue for encouraging him to support Kemp in 2018 and has taken credit for Kemp’s narrow victory over Abrams.

“He made a very bad choice in some ways,” Trump said of Kemp, adding that he was a very bad choice for the GOP. “We could do a lot better.”

At another point, Trump praised his MAGA allies while portraying Kemp as the architect of a poor state economy and a dangerous society: Atlanta is like a battlefield, and your governor should get off his ass and do something.

Atlanta's homicide rate has declined significantly in recent years.

Senior Georgia Republicans winced as Trump’s tirade escalated. Erick Erickson, a WSB radio personality and influential conservative figure, noted that Trump will need Kemp’s vast political network to propel him past Harris in November.

He can't help it, Erickson said. And if he loses, it will be because of this thing, not a stolen election.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ajc.com/politics/donald-trump-attacks-brian-kemp-at-atlanta-rally-and-revives-internal-gop-war/YZLQ3NMDGZFY7M6Z756AQSUCMY/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos