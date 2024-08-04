



Donald Trump is doing well after last month's assassination attempt, his son said.

Eric Trump, 40, arrived by helicopter at the Trump International golf resort in Aberdeenshire on Saturday to view a half-completed new course on the North Sea coast, which will open next year.

The businessman and hotelier said the family's investment in Scotland demonstrated why his father's Republican bid for the US presidency would benefit Britain as he invited Sir Keir Starmer to visit the golf course.

Of the assassination attempt on his father on July 14, he said: “It should never have happened.”

Someone failed him as a son. I'm not very happy about that. In the West, you can't assassinate leaders.

When you spend $3 billion on an agency, it's a failure that day. Those 48 hours could have been very different. He's doing very well, he's on the campaign trail.

Trump described his father as the best president his country has ever known and compared him to Winston Churchill because of his lack of political correctness.

Trump said: “You could probably draw a lot of parallels with Churchill, a funny, politically correct, effective guy. He says what everybody thinks.”

When he was shot, his face covered in blood, he was chanting “fight, fight, fight, that's what our country needs”. There will never be a better ally for the UK and the West than Donald Trump.

He also described the Gaza war as senseless and said he believed his father would meet with Palestinian leaders in an effort to end the war, as well as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

I'm sure he would meet anyone, he doesn't want war, he said.

He said the world was laughing at the Biden administration and affirmed his belief that his father would win the presidency, adding: “He wants to see people live the American dream.”

Speaking of his father's presidential rival Kamala Harris, he said: “What has she done? She's in charge of artificial intelligence and immigration, she doesn't even know how to spell 'artificial intelligence.'”

He promised that the new golf course would become the best 36-hole course in the world when it opens in 2025.

He said: What we have done on this side of the Atlantic is incredible.

