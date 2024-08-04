



A whistleblower vicar who exposed the Church's asylum seeker scams has vowed to run as the “anti-woke” candidate in his bid to become chancellor of Oxford University. Reverend Matthew Firth has revealed what he called an “asylum seeker baptism network” used by migrants who wanted to stay in the UK with the help of the Church of England. He claimed that senior church officials were aware of the practice of false baptisms and did nothing about it. Rev Firth said even the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, was not prepared “at the moment to be totally honest about the dynamics that we are seeing in this region”. Reverend Matthew Firth has revealed what he called a “conveyor belt” of asylum seeker baptisms being used by migrants who wanted to stay in the UK. Communal room The revelation comes after it was revealed that Abdul Ezedi – the man responsible for the Clapham chemical attack – had been granted asylum by a judge after claiming he had converted to Christianity, despite having been refused twice previously. Rev Firth fell out with the Church of England establishment in 2020, leaving the church and joining the Free Church of England as a vicar. He announced his candidacy in a tweet, saying: “I am the anti-establishment, anti-woke candidate. As an ordained Anglican minister with significant experience in parish ministry, university chaplaincy and church planting, and with a background in astrophysics, I have always sought to be shaped by the transcendental values ​​of truth, unity, beauty and goodness. LATEST DEVELOPMENTS: Reverend Matthew Firth has announced his candidacy on X X As an academic institution with its roots firmly in the Christian faith and bearing the motto Dominus illumination mea 'The Lord is my light', the University of Oxford must also seek to be shaped by these values. As Chancellor, I would encourage and hold the University to account to maintain its adherence to these values. “At a time when so many great academic institutions are being ruined by woke ideology, I would like to call upon the University of Oxford to walk a different path: a path of truth, unity, beauty and goodness, in the light of the Lord. If the university takes this path, I will defend and encourage it. “On the other hand, if the university, a college or a department were to go down the path of wokery, or if any part of the university were to infringe on freedom of expression and academic research, I would issue a strong public reprimand. Many will seek to install a woke establishment candidate as chancellor, but if you want to encourage the values ​​of truth, unity, beauty and goodness, vote for me: your anti-woke candidate. Rev Firth could face former Conservative Party leader Lord Hague and former Labour MP Lord Mandelson, both of whom are reportedly considering running. Two former prime ministers, Theresa May and Boris Johnson, are also said to be candidates for the role, but both have said they have ruled themselves out.

