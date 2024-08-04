Food surplus India working to address global food security, says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India has become a food surplus country and is also working towards providing solutions for global food and nutrition security.

The Prime Minister said that agriculture is at the heart of India's economic policies and the Union Budget 2024-25 has given a big push to sustainable and climate resilient agriculture and development of a complete ecosystem to support Indian farmers.

He was addressing the 32nd International Conference of Agricultural Economists (ICAE), held in India after 65 years.

Recalling the last International Conference of Agricultural Economists, Modi mentioned that India was then a newly independent nation and it was a difficult time for agriculture and food security in the country.

“Today, India is a surplus country in terms of food production,” he said, adding that the country is the world's largest producer of milk, pulses and spices.

The country has also become the second largest producer of cereals, fruits, vegetables, cotton, sugar and tea.

“There was a time when India's food security was a global concern. Today, India is striving to provide solutions for global food and nutrition security,” he said at the conference, which was attended by around 1,000 delegates from 70 countries.

Therefore, Modi said, India's experience is valuable for discussions on food system transformation and will benefit the global South.

The Prime Minister reiterated India's commitment towards global welfare as 'Vishwa Bandhu'. He highlighted various mantras promoted by India at various forums including 'One Earth, One Family and One Future', 'Mission LiFE' and 'One Earth, One Health'.

He highlighted India's approach of not considering the health of humans, plants and animals in isolation.

“The challenges facing sustainable agricultural and food systems can only be addressed within the framework of the holistic approach of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’,” he said.

Modi highlighted the importance of the agriculture sector in the Indian economy and highlighted the work done by his government in the last 10 years for the growth of the agriculture sector in a sustainable manner.

“Agriculture is at the heart of India's economic policies,” he said.

In Indian agriculture, 90% of farmers own very little land, and these small farmers are the biggest force behind India's food security, Modi said.

He pointed out that a similar situation prevails in several developing countries in Asia, which makes the Indian model applicable.

The Prime Minister also said that India has provided 1,900 new climate-resilient crop varieties in the last 10 years.

India is promoting natural farming without chemicals, he added.

He also said the country was moving towards achieving the target of 20 percent ethanol in gasoline.

The conference will highlight India's proactive approach to global agricultural challenges and showcase the country's advancements in agricultural research and policy.

The Prime Minister also acknowledged the seriousness of the problem of nutrition, water scarcity and climate change. He introduced millet, a superfood that requires minimum water and produces maximum fruits and vegetables.

Modi expressed India's willingness to share its millet basket with the world.

In his speech, he also spoke about how India is leveraging digital technology in the agriculture sector.

He also mentioned PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, where money is transferred to the bank accounts of 10 million farmers with just one click, and a digital public infrastructure for digital crop survey that provides real-time information to farmers and enables them to make data-driven decisions.

He stressed that millions of farmers will benefit from the initiative and improve their economic situation.

Modi also spoke of a massive drive for land digitisation, where farmers will be given a digital identification number for their land and promotion of drones in agriculture, where 'drone didis' are being trained to use them.

These measures will not only benefit Indian farmers but also strengthen global food security, he added.

Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, NITI Aayog member Ramesh Chand, conference chairman Matin Qaim and DARE secretary and ICA DG Himanshu Pathak were also present on the occasion.

The conference will provide a platform for young researchers and leading professionals to present their work and network with peers from around the world.

Its aim is to strengthen partnerships between research institutes and universities, influence policymaking at national and global levels, and showcase India's agricultural progress, including advances in digital agriculture and sustainable agri-food systems.

The triennial conference, organized by the International Association of Agricultural Economists, will be held from August 2 to 7.

The theme of this year’s conference is “Transformation towards sustainable agri-food systems”.