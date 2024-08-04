Ahok: It is natural for Jokowi to apologize









“We have to ask Pak Jokowi. But I think it is natural,” PDIP politician Basuki Tjahaja Purnama (Ahok) said in Jakarta on Saturday (3/8). Jokowi's former partner when he was governor of DKI added that every head of government would apologize at the end of his term. Therefore, an apology from Jokowi is a natural thing to do.





“I (if) I terminate my duties, I will also apologize, I will also apologize to the police when I leave detention, maybe there was a willful mistake and I accidentally injured them,” he explained. Earlier, President Jokowi apologized while attending the national commemoration and prayer event ahead of the 79th anniversary of the Republic of Indonesia at the courtyard of Merdeka Palace, Central Jakarta, on Thursday night (1/8). “On the first day of the month of independence, August. With all sincerity and humility, please allow me and Kiai Haji Maruf Amin to apologize profusely for all the mistakes and errors made so far. Especially while we both are serving our term as President of the Republic of Indonesia and as Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia,” Jokowi said. “We are very aware that as humans we cannot please all parties. We cannot meet the expectations of all parties either. I am not perfect, I am an ordinary human being, perfection belongs only to Allah SWT,” he added. Find hot and reliable news from the political news agency RMOL on Google News.

To be continued please click on the asterisk.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://rmol.id/politik/read/2024/08/04/631219/ahok-wajar-jokowi-minta-maaf The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos