Budget gives big boost to sustainable, climate-resilient agriculture, says PM Modi – Business News





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at the 32nd International Conference of Agricultural Economists (ICAE), being held in India for the first time in 65 years, on Saturday said India has become a food surplus nation and is also working towards providing solutions for global food and nutrition security. The Union Budget 2024-25 has laid emphasis on building a comprehensive ecosystem to support Indian farmers and on making agriculture sustainable and climate resilient. Agriculture is at the heart of India's economic plans, the Prime Minister said. Modi recalled that at the previous International Conference of Agricultural Economists, India was still a newly independent country and the country's agriculture and food security were facing significant challenges. “Today, India is a food surplus country. The country is the world's largest producer of milk, pulses and spices. In addition, the country has become the world's second largest producer of cereals, fruits, vegetables, cotton“There was a time when India's food security was a global concern. Today, India is striving to provide solutions for global food and nutrition security,” he said at the conference, which was attended by around 1,000 delegates from 70 countries. US shooting: One dead, six injured in Rochester Park shooting in New York Climate finance cloud: Regulatory framework needs to be reformed to enable public and private climate investment Be open to Chinese FDI to boost production and exports Luxury and leisure await you at Deltin Suites: your ideal getaway in Goa Modi highlighted the role of agriculture in the Indian economy and highlighted his government's efforts over the last decade to support sustainable growth of the sector. “Agriculture is at the heart of India's economic policies,” he said. According to Modi, the majority of Indian farmers, nearly 90% of them, own relatively little land and are the country's main source of food security. He stressed that India's approach was appropriate because a similar situation is common in many emerging countries in Asia. The Prime Minister added that in the last ten years, India has produced 1,900 new types of crops that adapt to climate change. The Prime Minister also acknowledged the seriousness of the problems related to water scarcity, climate change and nutrition. He proposed superfood millet or Shri Anna as a remedy because of its high yield and low water content. Modi then said that India was ready to share its millet basket with the rest of the world. In his speech, he also spoke about how India is using digital technologies in the agriculture sector. Prime Minister Modi also spoke about the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, which enables one-click transfer of money from the government to the bank accounts of 10 million farmers, and the Digital Public Infrastructure for Digital Crop Survey, which gives farmers access to real-time information and enables them to make data-driven decisions. He stressed that the scheme would help millions of farmers and improve their financial situation. In addition to promoting the use of drones in agriculture and providing farmers with a digital identity number for their land, Modi also announced a massive drive to digitise land and train ‘drone didis’ on their use. He added, “These actions will not only help Indian farmers but will also improve global food security.” (with contributions from PTI)

